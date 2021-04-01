11 Tips To Be More Extroverted and Chill (Without Losing Who You Are)

—

Being an extrovert is not about going out every day or having tons of friends. Just like being an introvert does not mean not stepping foot out of your doorstep and hiding from people. Most of the time, people have both an introvert and an extrovert side, but these usually vary in size. As a result, those with a predominant introvert tendency will be more likely to engage in activities that focus on their inner self, thoughts, feelings, and emotions. On the other hand, those with a predominant extrovert tendency will be more likely to engage in activities that focus on the outside world surrounding them.

And while there is nothing wrong with having an introverted side to you, this might sometimes work to your detriment. If you are looking for ways to train your personality to be more extroverted, this article is for you. In the next paragraphs, you will look at 11 ways to be more extroverted and chill without losing who you are.

1. Become More Present

Conversations are difficult when you are always trying to think about what you want to say. Rather than playing various scenarios in your head, how about trying to be more present? Actively listen to your conversation partner, and engage in the discussion as much as possible.

2. Say Yes to New Adventures

Introverts might often find themselves missing out on opportunities simply because they are afraid of saying yes. Saying yes more often will not always have to be life-changing, but it can surely make life more intriguing. Start easy by saying yes to going out for brunch with your friends when they invite you unexpectedly, trying a new haircut or even a new dish. Yes, there is a possibility that it might turn terrible, but what if things turn out great?

3. Observe and Practice

As an introvert, observing is something you already do naturally. So how about you shift your attention and start observing how extroverts behave in different social contexts? How they react when meeting a stranger or going to a new place? Collect as much information as possible, then start putting it into practice. Look in the mirror while doing this and try to imitate what they were doing. After all, it is not called “fake it, until you make” it without reason.

4. Give Yourself a Break

Forcing a habit is never good. And this is why you need to allow yourself to take a break when you need it. Take time to recharge and to practice self-care. A healthy body and a happy mind are essential if you want to become a “successful” extrovert.

5. Make Practical and Realistic Goals

It is said that it takes a whole 21 days to form a new habit. So, forget about becoming an extrovert overnight. What you have to do is to set up daily goals. Make sure that these goals are realistic and achievable. As aspiring as going up to a stranger and initiating a conversation might sound, a more realistic goal would be to ask the clerk if they have the shoes you like in a different size.

6. Vitamins

Social gatherings can be stressful and energy-draining for introverts. This is why you might want to consider taking some vitamins, supplements, or CBD products. Vitamins and supplements can help provide your body with all the minerals it needs, while these natural plant-based products can help ease stress and relax your mind.

7. Stay True to Your Needs

Going to parties will not make you an extrovert, just like spending some alone-time at home does not make you an introvert. For a natural transition, you need to remember to stay true to yourself and your needs. Find a group of people in your area of interest with whom you’d like to socialize. Attend club meetings based on your interests. This will add value to your experience, as you might learn something new while practicing your social and communicational skills.

8. Take the Lead

While saying yes to going out when your friends are asking you is important, you also need to be the one to make the first move. Plan a lunch meeting with your friends. Think of a date, an hour, and a place. Call and make a reservation, then invite all your friends. Do not sit around waiting for opportunities. Take the lead and create your own opportunities. If going to a restaurant sounds too intimidating, you can initiate a lunch meeting in the comfort of your place.

9. Ask for Help

It is important to remember that you are not going through this journey alone. This is why you must not be hesitant about asking for help when needed. Your family or friends can help you practice your conversational skills or observe your behavior in a social context to give you feedback and advice. If you want a professional opinion, then asking for help from a specialist is highly recommended.

10. Avoid Distractions

If you are trying to be more extroverted and chill, it is important not to hang onto your phone whenever you feel like escaping. While you might have solid reasons for doing so, if people who have just met you see you glued to your phone throughout an entire conversation, they can get the impression that you are not interested in taking part. So stop scrolling on your phone, listen to what the others are saying, and who knows, you might find it entertaining enough to join.

11. One Step at a Time

Last but certainly not least, take small steps. The process of turning from an introvert to an extrovert can take a lot of time. But do not let it discourage you, take one step at a time, enjoy the ride, and the results will come in the end.

Becoming more extroverted and more chill while also keeping true to who you are is not an easy feat. It takes time and lots of effort, but with these 11 tips, you are now a step closer to achieving your goal.

