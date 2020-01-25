15 Best Anniversary Gift Ideas for Her

—

Whether you are celebrating your first anniversary together or your thirtieth, presenting your significant other with the perfect thoughtful anniversary gift can show just how much you care. Maybe you’re looking for a way to express your love for her but don’t have the words, or you are looking to spoil her with a gift she would never think to buy for herself. To help, we rounded up 15 gifts that are no-fail ideas for the perfect anniversary together.

1. A Classic Pair of Pearls

Stelladot.com

While jewelry is always a no-brainer, don’t just buy a heart-shaped necklace and call it a day. Instead, why not surprise her with jewelry she will actually wear? Delight her with a unique and classic pearl necklace and if you really want to wow her, throw in a stunning pair of matching pearl earrings as well.

2. Flowers are Always a Good Idea

Bouqs.com

No woman ever disliked being surprised with a bouquet of flowers and the Bouqs company makes ordering flowers easier than ever. With a variety of styles and sizes to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect bouquet for you. Win extra points by surprising her during the day with flowers to ask her out to dinner that evening to celebrate.

3. Anniversary Date Pillow

Etsy.com

While personalized things may seem like a no-brainer for an anniversary gift, this personalized anniversary date pillow may have easily fallen into gifts you overlook. While she may already have a plethora of throw pillows around your home, this one will hold special meaning as it reminds her of your anniversary every time she looks at it.

4. A Catchall for her Rings

MarshmallowDream.com

A trinket tray makes for a great catchall for any purpose. A small monogrammed one will look right at home on a bedside table or dresser to keep weddings rings in. If you really want to treat her for your anniversary, surprise with a new ring and a trinket tray to display it on.

5. A Great Set of Wine Glasses

Nordstrom.com

Every woman deserves to own a chic set of wine glasses. If you don’t already find a pair of these in your kitchen, they make the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life. Tall stemmed with a balloon shape, these red wine glasses are begging for the perfect cheese pairing and a romantic at-home date night.

6. Anniversary Journal

Uncommongoods.com

A personalized anniversary journal is a sentimental gift you’ll both enjoy looking back through. The book features custom pages designed to help you record your memories all the way from your 1st to your 60th anniversary. It uses prompts to guide reflection and romantic aspirations for the two of you like asking your favorite memories, things, and how you celebrated each year.

7. A Map of Travel Destinations

Wayfaren.com

Mark the destinations you’ve already tackled together and all the ones you are dreaming of someday with this pushpin destination map. Framed by a sturdy wooden base, this map will not only inspire wanderlust between the two of you, it will also serve as a major art (and conversation starter) for your favorite room of the house.

8. A Personalized Cutting Board

Etsy.com

Surprise the wife that loves to cook and host with a personalized cutting board for your anniversary. Whether she uses it in the kitchen to whip up her favorite meal or uses it to display a charcuterie board, this is one of those useful yet thoughtful anniversary gifts she is sure to love.

9. Anniversary Wine Box

Uncommongoods.com

An anniversary wine box is a gift that keeps on giving! Customize this one to include a bottle of wine to celebrate your next three anniversaries— whatever that number may be. Plan a date night around each bottle to create a tradition of your own.

10. A Book of French Love Poems

Barnesandnoble.com

If you’re not one who is good with words, gift them a book of famous french love poems instead. There is nothing more romantic than reading words of love from those that said it best. Flag a couple of your favorite ones to share together over a glass of wine.

11. A Spa Gift Set

Uncommongoods.com

Spoil your SO with a fresh spa experience so she can relax and unwind. This spa basket is handcrafted with natural ingredients straight from the farm including products to draw the perfect aromatic and relaxing bath.

12. A Great Suitcase

Awaytravel.com

Whether you’re off on your first trip together of your hundredth, everybody needs a great and sturdy suitcase when it comes to travel. Away suitcases come in both metal and hard plastic and in the trendiest colors. Engrave, paint, or add stickers to customize them and maybe pick one up for yourself as well!

13. Date Night Bucket List

Uncommongoods.com

A present that can benefit both of you, the game of bucket list date ideas is perfect for those nights where you can’t decide what to do. Keep things exciting and fresh with a tin of dates that you may have never thought of yourself!

14. A Map of the Night Sky

Thenightsky.com

Whether it is the place you shared your first kiss or the place you finally popped the question, surprise your wife with a map of the night sky. This a sentimental gift that tells a beautiful story of your love in addition to looking great on your walls.

15. Great Perfume

Nordstrom.com

A fresh scented designer perfume always feels like a great gift because it may be something she doesn’t often buy herself. So spoil her with luxe perfume with a lovely scent and beautiful packaging. It is the perfect thoughtful gift to celebrate your anniversary.

—

Photo: Shutterstock