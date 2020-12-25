2020 Holiday Decorating Trends

—

It’s no surprise that the holiday season is looking a little different this year. 2020 has been a tumultuous year for most – to say the least – and the way we’re celebrating the winter holidays has also shifted. With so many people staying home this year, as well as working and attending school from home, attention to holiday decorations has soared.

Holiday decorations have been shown to actually improve your mood and boost positive feelings. As a result, it’s fitting that more people are going all out with their holiday decor this year. But what exactly does that look like in 2020?

To get a better understanding of how people are decorating to celebrate the holidays this year, Stoneside polled nearly 1,000 people’s holiday decoration behaviors. Here’s what they found out.

Typical holiday decorating trends

While this year is an exception, you might be curious about how many people decorate for the holidays in a typical year and which holidays they celebrate with decorations.

Of those surveyed, 56.2% stated that decorating is very important to them, and 85.9% said that they decorate their living room for the holidays. In addition, 55.9% reported decorating the exterior of their home to celebrate holidays. Other top rooms for holiday decorations included dining rooms (47%), kitchens (42.2%), and bedrooms (30.7%).

Not surprisingly, the holidays in late fall and early winter (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s) were at the top of the list for holiday decorating.

What does decorating in 2020 look like?

With Christmas just around the corner and the new year following swiftly, you might be wondering what this year’s holiday decorating trends look like.

Interestingly enough, more than a quarter of all individuals who decorate for the holidays (26.6%) are decorating earlier than usual this year. In addition, 24.9% of individuals polled revealed that they would be decorating more than usual this year, while 59.8% insisted they’d be decorating the same amount.

Many are going above and beyond this holiday season

Celebrating the holidays is helping many people stay optimistic through the end of the year, despite the struggles of the 2020 pandemic. Of the group who reported decorating more this year, 74% said they were doing so to give themselves (and their family) something to look forward to.

In fact, some people are actually going above and beyond to celebrate the holidays this season. Nearly 40% of the individuals surveyed have actually renovated their home (this year or in the past) to prepare for a holiday. The main reasons for renovating revolved around making their spaces more accommodating for guests.

How much are people spending on holiday decorations?

Numbers rarely lie, and this year people have reported spending more than usual on holiday decorations. While 57% of participants believe they’ve spent the same amount as in previous years, over 23% reported spending more this year.

Of course, spending doesn’t tell the whole story – 32.7% of individuals noted that they reuse the same items year to year, while 48% use a mix of old and new. Less than 20% of individuals typically buy completely new holiday decorations each year.

Who’s decorating in 2020?

A closer look at the survey results showed us who was the most (and least) interested in decorating in 2020.

In general, women reported caring about decorating for the holiday season more than men (53% to 24%, respectively). Of people in a relationship, 30.5% noted that both they and their partners cared equally about decorating for the holidays.

Holiday decorating inspiration

When it comes to decor inspiration, social media was a key driver for holiday decoration options. Over 48% of participants admitted to feeling inspired by Instagram, while 43.3% were inspired by Facebook, and 37.2% took inspiration from Pinterest.

Only 37.9% of people surveyed expressed feeling inspired by stores (both online and brick and mortar), while a larger 44.3% reported being inspired by family and friends.

Holiday blues

Not everyone is spending more time decorating this year. Whether living alone or struggling to make ends meet, some individuals who typically decorate are decorating less or skipping it altogether. The survey found that 15.3% of participants will be decorating less this year than in previous years, with 67.5% of these individuals admitting they don’t feel motivated to decorate for the holidays in 2020.

A Different Holiday Season

Decorating for the holidays can offer tremendous mental health benefits and the holiday cheer it encourages is often contagious. While most people started decorating earlier for the holidays and some are even decorating more than usual, others are finding it difficult to celebrate during this year’s pandemic.

Whatever your holiday plans are, here’s to a more optimistic and cheery 2021!

Photo: Shutterstock