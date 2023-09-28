$250,000 in Lost Opportunities. What’s the True Cost of Alcohol?

—

Tim Steele, a seasoned commercial mortgage lender, decided to embark on a 118-day journey of alcohol freedom through Project 90 unearthed a startling revelation: the true cost of alcohol on his business ventures. With unwavering commitment and guidance from James Swanwick, the program’s founder, Tim’s journey shines a light on the profound impact that abstaining from alcohol can have on business and personal success.

Tim’s choice to embrace an alcohol free lifestyle wasn’t merely a personal endeavor; it was a profound business decision. Amidst the allure of alcohol-laden social events, Tim’s dedication stood resolute. Breaking through his glass ceiling, he shattered preconceived notions about the correlation between alcohol and professional success.

An inadvertent correction revealed his true role as a commercial mortgage lender, an industry often overshadowed by the allure of real estate. Nevertheless, Tim’s journey defied industry norms. By the dawn of 2021, he was poised to match his entire 2020 income within just three months, thanks to the transformative power of Project 90.

A Shift in Social Dynamics

Navigating social interactions without alcohol was a daunting prospect for Tim. His initial concern centered around fielding questions about his choice. However, the reactions he encountered were far from what he expected. Instead of skepticism, he was met with relief and emulation. “Oh, thank God,” echoed the sentiments of those who chose iced tea over alcohol, inspired by Tim’s resolve.

These responses were not mere coincidences; they were reflections of the authentic impact Tim had on his surroundings. Two individuals who embraced his choice evolved into invaluable referral sources, channeling opportunities that would redefine Tim’s financial landscape. The ripples of his transformation were evident as the first quarter of 2021 outshone his entire preceding year.

Calculating the Unseen Expense

The true cost of Tim’s previous drinking habits emerged as a staggering revelation. His estimate placed the cost of lost opportunities at a staggering quarter of a million dollars. The haze of hangovers, accompanied by irritability and unfocused efforts, had obscured his path to success. Tim’s shift from chasing every opportunity to meticulously pursuing quality deals wielded a transformational power that defied convention.

Tim’s journey is a testament to the transformational potential within every individual. His story serves as a powerful reminder that embracing change can lead to profound success. Through Project 90 and under the mentorship of James Swanwick , Tim unearthed a path that not only realigned his financial trajectory but also rekindled his personal growth.

The narrative of $250,000 in lost opportunities due to alcohol serves as a wakeup call for those who seek to break free from the shackles of conventional thinking. Tim Steele’s unwavering commitment to alcohol freedom stands as a beacon of inspiration, urging us to evaluate our own journeys and seize the transformative potential that lies within.

