3 Bracelets for Mens Brands That Everybody Keeps Talking About!

For ages, men’s jewelry consisted of just two items: a watch, and a wedding ring. Fortunately, those days are long gone! In recent years, men started to explore the world of jewelry by buying and wearing other pieces of jewelry. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in all metals and styles. Men entered the fashion world with such strength and enthusiasm that it is undeniably true that men love jewelry as much as women do.

Men are now such an important part of the consumers that they also buy jewelry as a way of expression, individualism, and self-care. Men’s jewelry evolution speaks for itself and women give men jewelry as much as men buy jewelry for themselves.

Whether you are looking for something to gift yourself or a surprise for a beloved one, buying online jewelry for men is always a great idea. You can place an order from the comfort of your home and get trendy, high-quality, custom-made jewelry for you, a birthday, or any special occasion where you want to show how much you care.

And because we love meaningful and in-budget jewelry, we searched the net and we came across three highly reputed online stores of exclusive personalized jewelry for gentlemen that are totally worth and, of course, we are ready to review for you:

JoyAmo Jewelry

Fossil

Atolyestone

If you are looking for a special present for someone you really care about, or if you want to pamper yourself, check our review and you will be able to get a personalized bracelet for men that better matches your personality and style.

History of each brand

JoyAmo Jewelry

JoyAmo is an Israeli online personalized jewelry company that manufactures fashionable fully customized jewelry starting in 2020. Created by Idit as a personal tribute to her own motherhood journey and with the purpose of sharing her passion with other women all over the world, JoyAmo Jewelry’s creations rapidly expanded to men’s jewelry. JoyAmo’s pieces are 100% customizable and handcrafted by artisans.

JoyAmo’s personalized bracelets for men have become the best-seller of the brand due to their stunning, affordable, and original design and the excellent quality of the materials used to produce its collections.

Fossil

Fossil is an American brand, created in 1984, that manufactures fashionable watches and accessories that are both fun and accessible to every budget.

Nowadays this brand continues to focus on the authenticity of its creations and they praise creating accessories for all the moments that make you, you. Nowadays Fossil manufactures men’s jewelry as well as men’s bags and wallets and lately, they incorporated jewelry for women.

Atolyestone

Atolyestone is a high-end jewelry brand with its head office based in London. This brand focuses on harmonizing the traditional bead and charm bracelets with modern gold and silver.

Atolyestone derives its influence from the heritage of Asia and Europe, where two continents filled with rich, ancient cultures intertwine in Istanbul. They design and manufacture jewelry for men, and in the last years, they expanded their collections to women following the same rich designs as in men’s pieces.

BEST-SELLER per brand

One of the best ways to assess each brand individually is to check the best-seller item of each one. We will analyze the material, design, and characteristics of each product so you can choose the one that catches your eye, and your heart!

JoyAmo best-seller personalized men’s bracelet

Men’s Leather Bracelet With Oval Name Beads from Joyamo Jewelry

This customized leather bracelet with engravable oval beads from JoyAmo is a fantastic present for your husband, father, best friend, or for yourself. The leather wrist strap is available in brown, black, and blue and you can add up to 10 beads that you can engrave with names, dates, or meaningful words. The strap is available in four different sizes and has a unique elegant magnetic clasp.

Fossil’s best-seller Brown Leather’s bracelet

Vintage Casual Brown Leather Multi-Strand Bracelet

This brown leather bracelet with several strands is a great piece for people who love casual and original accessories. The strands, braided and plain, add a wow factor to this piece and it has a super modern stainless steel clasp that matches the spirit of the whole bracelet. If you are looking for a piece of jewelry to match your daily look, or if you want to surprise someone special, this bracelet is a great option.

Atolyestone’s best-seller personalized silver and leather bracelet

Statement Iconic Elements Leather in Silver

The personalized bracelet from Atolyestone is an iconic piece of jewelry that elegantly mixes silver with leather and adds the possibility of engraving up to 3 initials. It is available in Sterling silver, rose gold plating, and yellow gold plating. You can choose the color of the leather between black and blue and it comes in 3 sizes with a pusher clasp.

WARRANTY AND RETURN POLICY

JoyAmo Jewelry

JoyAmo Jewelry offers a one-year warranty for all its personalized jewelry, from the moment of delivery. It covers all its production, regardless of whether they are handcrafted in Sterling silver or gold plating. Recklessly damaged or abused items beyond normal use are automatically excluded from the coverage of the warranty.

Undamaged items can be returned up to 120 days from the date of the delivery. There is a 30% restocking fee applied when returning your order since all JoyAmo’s pieces are 100% fully customized and handcrafted.

Fossil

You can return new jewelry sold within 90 days of delivery if you are not happy with the piece. Please note that engraved or embossed items are considered final sales.

Fossil is unable to cancel orders once they have been placed. However, they do offer free return shipping. Once you receive your order, you can return it for a refund.

Fossil’s watches are warranted for a period of two (2) years from the original date of purchase under the terms and conditions of the warranty. This warranty covers materials and manufacturing defects, the watch movement, hands, and dial only. A printed copy of the receipt is required for warranty repairs.

Atolyestone

If you find yourself dissatisfied with Atolyestone products you are entitled to request an exchange or a full refund within 30 days of delivery. The product must be sent back to Atolyestone in its original package. There must be no signs of use, abuse, or misuse of any kind. Just take into account that you are entitled to 2 exchanges per item.

Personalized and engraved items cannot be refunded or exchanged as they are made specifically at your request.

NAME JOYAMO JEWELRY FOSSIL ATOLYESTONE SITE www.joyamojewelry.com www.fossil.com www.atolyestone.com ITEMS PERSONALIZED JEWELRY FOR WOMEN & MEN (necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings) WATCHES, JEWELRY FOR WOMEN & MEN, (personalized bags & wallets PERSONALIZED JEWELRY FOR WOMEN & MEN (necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings) METALS Sterling silver 925, 18k yellow gold plating, 18k rose gold plating, and Stainless Steel Sterling silver 925, rose gold plating, yellow gold plating, and Stainless Steel. Sterling silver 925, 18k yellow gold plating, 18k rose gold plating, 10K, 14K, & 18 K solid gold RETURNS 120 days return, with restocking fee of 30% 90 days return, but orders can’t be canceled. Customized items can’t be returned. 30 days return. 2 exchanges per item. Personalized items can’t be returned or exchanged. SHIPPING Free USA standard shipping. Express shipping at a cost. Free USA standard shipping. Express shipping at a cost. Free int. standard shipping. Express shipping at a cost. OTHERS Free gift box & free personal gift message Free gift box. Gift cards are available. Free gift box & free personal gift message. Complimentary gift wrapping

OUR OPINION

With such a wide and stunning selection of bracelets for men, we know you will find the perfect one to indulge yourself, celebrate Father’s Day, an anniversary, Valentine’s, or just to let your loved one know how much you care.

Nowadays you can buy jewelry for men without expending a fortune and rest assured you will receive an item of the best quality available. Whether it is for you, or for someone else, design and quality go hand in hand.

Check the sites of these 3 stunning jewelry brands and discover the one that is meant to be for you. There is always a good reason to show love with a piece of jewelry that can transmit all your feelings. Choose your favorite now!

