3 of the Most Eco-Friendly Phone Cases: Biodegradable, Bamboo, Recycled, Vegan!

—

Eco-friendly phone case. What? Why would anyone even consider thinking about a phone case being eco-friendly? Well, there are quite a few reasons. For starters, here are some obvious reasons:

Why your next phone case should be eco-friendly:

5 billion the number of cell phone users around the globe. (Statista)

the number of cell phone users around the globe. (Statista) 22 months is the average time people keep their cell phones before getting a new one. (Business Insider)

the average time people keep their cell phones before getting a new one. (Business Insider) 5 billion mobile phones are bought every year. (Wikipedia)

With all of these cases floating around, you’d think that an eco-friendly case would be a no-brainer. Well, it isn’t. Billions of phone cases keep littering our planet and will likely continue to do so. So, it’s important, as a good man (or woman) to consider the environment when purchasing your next phone case.

Let’s face it, being eco-friendly can be somewhat of a nuisance, however, if we think about it, for even a second, we’d all realize that although we don’t have the power to change the world, we can change our consumption behaviors. And if we all did that, the planet might have a better chance of surviving. So here are 3 of the coolest phone cases that are Eco-Friendly

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Biodegradable case

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Case is a pretty cool phone case from IllusionPhotograph. These cases are designed from original photo art or photography by Beatrice Pitocco. Every phone case purchased online donates $5.00 to Living Heart, a charity that looks to support underprivileged children and marginalized communities around the world. The case is biodegradable – with absolutely no plastic. The material used for this phone case won’t add to the landfill, it becomes biodegradable in just 160 days. Made of PLA plant polymer with a bamboo binder. This is what you need today. Join the movement, stay ECO.

.: Slim form and lightweight

.: Precise cutouts for connectivity

.: Supports wireless charging

.: Might have a natural scent

2. Pela Phone Case

Pela offers 100% Compostable and Biodegradable – Eco-Friendly phone cases – Made from Plants. This company offers a ‘Pay it Forward”, where a portion of their revenue is donated to environmental non-profits. Seeing the value and potential destructiveness of the billions of phone cases that are being purchased around the world, these cases are awesome

3. This iPhone 12 Case is one of the most artistic phone cases, with a unique design. Similar to the Samsung Case, this case is complete, totally and utterly 100% biodegradable – made from bamboo, and other non-hazardous material, the case will simply degrade, without harming the environment within 160 days of disposal. How cool is that? Check out these cases, and make sure you consider this beautiful world for your next iPhone Case purchase!

—

This content is brought to you by Beatrice Pitocco.

Photo: Shutterstock