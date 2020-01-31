3 Questions People Have About Criminal Records

—

When you’ve been charged with a crime and you’re discussing your options with a lawyer, it’s easy to think only about the immediate risks. You want to stay out of jail while waiting for your case to be heard and you’re worried about the punishment you might face once your case goes before a judge. You just want it to be over as fast as possible so you can go back to your normal life, so the idea of going to trial and dragging it out may sound like the last thing you want to do.

The possibility that’s farthest from your mind right now, however, maybe the most important thing for your future as you move forward. However the case is decided, it may affect your criminal record for the rest of your life. A criminal record can follow you for the rest of your life, limit your freedoms and keep you from getting the job or apartment of your dreams. Check out these common questions people have about criminal records and make sure you understand what your choices will mean for your future.

What Happens if I Accept a Plea Bargain?

Accepting a plea bargain means promising to plead guilty to a charge in return for leniency from the prosecution. You also get to avoid going to trial. You might face less immediate consequences from the crime, and your charge might be reduced, but the plea bargain will show up on your permanent criminal record.

Whatever charge you agree to plead guilty to in the bargain will stay on your record. If the charge is a lesser one than the original charge, then the original criminal charge won’t be on your record. For all intents and purposes, however, it will simply say on your record that you were guilty of this crime.

Is My Criminal Record Permanent?

If you are convicted with a crime and are treated as an adult, that crime will be on your record forever, unless you can have a conviction sealed away from your record. Only certain lower charges and first-time offenses can be sealed and only if you meet specific requirements.

Your criminal defense lawyer in Los Angeles will handle your juvenile court record differently depending on the charge and the region you’re in. Certain crimes in certain courts may be automatically removed from your record later on. You’ll effectively have a clean record for employers checking your background. Often, however, you have to explicitly ask for your juvenile to be expunged after you’ve improved your behavior and enough time has passed.

Can I Say No to a Background Check?

The law allows companies to discriminate based on a criminal background when making decisions about hiring or renting a property. They have to ask for your consent, but it looks very suspicious to refuse to undergo a background check, and you may be required to give an explanation.

If there is no way to legally fix your record, your best option may be to own up to it and explain it first before it shows up in a background check. Explain the circumstances around your conviction and show companies that you’ve changed. You may have to work harder than other people to redeem yourself and get ahead, but success is still within your reach.

