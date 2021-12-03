3 Reasons to Have Your Car Serviced Regularly

—

Owning a car is frequently compared to taking care of a pet or even raising a child when it comes to routine tasks, points that need attention, and the implied expenditures. If you neglect your car, its response will become worse over time and, when you least expect, it will simply stop responding. In some cases, the situation may turn out to be even more serious: the occupants may be put at risk.

While it is common knowledge that regular maintenance is important, drivers often fail to know the exact reasons for that and, unfortunately, end up neglecting it anyway – not differently from when we disregard advice like “you should drink less alcohol” or “you should reduce screen time before going to bed”. That is a very effective first step towards facing those problems in the near future.

This article builds on that initial piece of knowledge by pinpointing three specific reasons why it is so important and even desirable for you to service your car regularly. They aim at giving you initial insights which you will be able to easily adapt to the specific reality of your car model so as to make regular maintenance tasks a part of your routine as well as your month-to-month budget.

Reason 1: Your car simply needs it

Routine tasks like replacing fluids, verifying tire pressure, and realigning the wheels have “routine” on their name for a reason: you have to perform them frequently. Every component of a car has a given life cycle and some of them happen to be very short: engine lubricant, for example, should be replaced every 5.000 km. It all depends on the role it performs and the wear it suffers over time.

All lubricant fluids turn out to be essential because of the very nature of a car: it has several rigid parts in relative movement against one another, so the only way that can happen smoothly is by adding that fluid in between. Since it is affected by high temperatures and the addition of residual material, it loses the optimal work properties with time – that is why it must be replaced.

Air pressure is directly related to ride quality. Too much makes the car absorb road imperfections more but also makes its steering less responsive to the driver. Too little pressure increases tire grip a little bit at the expense of reducing ride comfort and maximizing rolling resistance. Unfortunately, the latter is a sure way to drive up fuel consumption and tire wear at the same time.

When it comes to tire alignment, we have to keep in mind that automobiles work under complex mechanical stress. Steering geometry is precisely calculated for every car model because it affects ride comfort, physical wear and, in extreme cases, the car’s very capacity to withstand mechanical stress. Preserving the recommended alignment is the best way to ensure a good overall behavior.

Reason 2: It often prevents bigger problems

Lubricants get increasingly contaminated with residual particles of the components with which they interact, which means that they lose fluidity and may even start to degrade them. Speaking of the engine, a neglected spark plug will eventually fail to fire the respective cylinder: not only the engine will make less power, but also that cylinder’s non-productive movement will begin to waste energy.

No tire has perfect sealing, so its air pressure will continuously drop over time. The external part is yet another source of problems because worn bands reduce the car’s grip even when driving on a dry road. The extreme case of driving under heavy rain using worn tires is a proven recipe for hydroplaning, which implies losing the ability of steering the car and may be literally deadly.

As you can see, the mechanical components of a car are deeply interconnected, so the action of neglecting maintenance of even one of them could easily escalate. Even the best components wear at some point, so there is absolutely no excuse to procrastinate with that task. As it was previously mentioned, a poorly maintained car will eventually put its occupants at several types of risk.

Reason 3: Chance to see what’s new in the market

We all want the best we can get, right? The automotive industry is continuously researching new technologies and finding strategies to put them to practice at affordable prices. Therefore, going to specialized repair shops is an easy and effective way to keep up with what is available for you at the moment – it is easy to get tempted to make small upgrades such as getting a new set of wheels.

In that case, the best rule of thumb is to think before you act. Some of those parts on sale at your repair shop are not even compatible with your car model, so you can narrow your scope of analysis from the beginning. After that, it is important to ask around and/or research on your own what is the exact purpose of the part that caught your attention to see if it would effectively benefit you.

We tend to think that automotive tuning is a matter of action movies and multi-million budgets, but the truth is that you are tuning your car even when you are simply replacing its body kit with a nicer one, for example. And it is also true that you can achieve quite good results even with a reasonable budget. Once again, all you have to do is remain patient and get informed before buying anything.

Is it difficult to put that to practice?

The insight given at the previous topic is also valid here: information is your best resource. When it comes to maintenance, it is important to read the owner’s manual and make sure to follow all the recommended periods for each task, such as replacing lubricants. That will also help you plan your budget and consciously refuse unnecessary services that may be offered to you at the repair shop.

Information is also important if you ever decide to tune your car – once again, whether it is a simple part upgrade or a more complex project. Many components can be upgraded and the global market offers countless options of each one, so buying the first things you see (or are offered to you online or at the repair shop) will most certainly drain your money without even giving significant results.

Last, but not least, keep in mind that quality maintenance is performed with quality parts. Some of them may be quite expensive, but there are times when prioritizing price above everything else is counterproductive. Doing your research and getting advice from trusted professionals will teach you what products to buy and how to plan a budget that allows you to effectively purchase them.

Conclusion

Even though maintenance is about preserving the car and tuning is about improving it, both are complex enough to deserve being defined as projects. And, as you would do with any other project in life, they demand time, effort, and money. Take your time to plan yourself, but never neglect maintenance: you will end up spending the extra money on making your car better, not repairing it.

