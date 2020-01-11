4 Craft Like Ways to Reduce Stress on the Weekend

—

Nowadays, people are getting anxiety by day to day work. Sometimes it is caused by unexpected bad luck. And sometimes, it is generated by the tension of work. No matter what, you shall find ways to reduce stress at the weekend.

But just by sleeping in the bed or doing nothing may not help you get out of the stress you are facing. A mind wandering with yourself only may still bring you into the mess. Just like meditation, you need something to make you concentrate. However, mediation needs practice. You may quit if there is no guidance.

Nevertheless, crafting is a lot like meditation. You need to concentrate on the creative mind and wander with the music in your heart. That process will distract you from stress. Some of the crafts are easy to start. Let me name a few for you.

Diamond Painting

Starting from 2017, a craft name Diamond Painting is getting trendy. It is easy to do and the final result is amazing.

So what is Diamond Painting? It is not actually to use the diamonds to paint. It is just to place the plastic beads on the sticky pre-print canvas. There are symbols in the square of the canvas. The symbols represent the different colors of beads. You will need to place them accordingly. The beads are like diamonds that they can reflect the light. And look blink-blink. The finished craft looks gorgeous.

Placing thousands of beads on the canvas, at first glance, it seems easy, but actually, it is a challenge. You need to make your mind concentrated. And then let your mind wandering with the beads. Via this way, you shall feel like mediation.

Paint By Numbers

Some people want to like to draw, but they lack the time to learn the basics of it. Especially when it is weekend, it is hard for you to find one to teach you how to draw. Even you can find someone on YouTube that teaches drawing, it is still hard to catch up if you are not talking with a teacher face to face.

So someone name Max S. Klein developed a painting kit for those wants to experience the full painting routine. Same as the Diamond Painting, you will need to follow the number to paint the colors. The different numbers represent different colors.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mimic the masterpiece of the genius artist is not easy but will make you feel calm. However, every stroke makes different. The steps to pave for the whole canvas will result in your own masterpiece. At the time you see your craft finished, there will be a smile in your face. That will definitely drive your anxiety away.

Scratch Art

Scratch Art is different from the Diamond Painting and Paint By Numbers. Scratch Art uses scratchboard which is a paper (or foil) board that is covered with wax or gesso and coated over with black ink. You need to use scratching tools like a knife to scratch down the black ink to have your painting done. The effect of it will be like etching. People are opposed to its etching like the style.

Some company offers the Scratch Art with a pre-made picture, so you don’t need to create the art from zero. You can just follow the steps to scratch the black ink to make your craft.

Getting the black ink out is like getting your stress away. By scratching down a little bit, you will feel like driving away part of your stress. Besides, you will need to draw all your attention to it. I mean, concentration is the key to let you get away from the mess in your mind.

Crafting a Cup of Coffee

You may think crafting a cup of coffee is easy. I will tell you that it is not true. Unlike the drip coffee or the espresso coffee from your office or Starbucks, crafting a cup of quality coffee needs your attention and your knowledge about the coffee.

However, it is well deserved the effort to learn how to brew a cup of coffee and enjoy the weekend morning tasting it. Firstly, you need to prepare yourself some quality beans.

Secondly, prepare a burr grinder and grind the beans into the ground coffee. Well, this step is simple, but to experiment with a different flavor, you will need to try a different flavor with different fineness. The fine ground will give your strong taste while coarse ground will give you light taste.

Thirdly, use a French Press to brew your coffee. Brewing is the magic to turn the solubles in the ground coffee beans to the coffee drink.

Fourth, you may wonder why we have step four. The reason is simple. This step is to repeat the steps above to find the flavor you like with different fineness of ground coffee beans and different brewing time.

It is not the time to drink a cup of coffee in a hurry or for work. It is to drink a cup of coffee you like. In a Chinese and Japanese word, this is called Zen, a word almost the same as mediation. If you try, you shall feel relax.

I hope those ways will help you relax at the weekend. Getting yourself feeling happy and peaceful is important for your workdays. I mean, to some degree, these activities are also what makes you do a better job.

—

Photo: Shutterstock