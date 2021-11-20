4 Men’s Fashion Tips for Winter Weather

—

What do you do when it’s time to put away the shorts and tank tops in preparation for the cold winter months? Every season comes with its own concerns, but you don’t have to sacrifice your comfort to stay up to date with the latest trends. Take a look at these four quick and easy to manage styles that will keep you relaxed and stylish even when the temperature drops and you start spending more time indoors.

Keep Cozy By the Fire in Your Favorite Flannel

Since you are looking to invest in the best looks in 2021 men’s winter fashion, a great way to get yourself settled in for the season is with an all-time classic, picking out your favorite flannel shirt and matching it with a pair of sweatpants or joggers. To get started, you will be best served by sticking to neutral colors that will match with other outfits easily. Not only will you be able to move about your home in a carefree manner, but you will also be able to keep your look fresh by switching it out for a cable-knit sweater or a sweatshirt any time you like.

Accessories Will Light Up the Room

One thing you might have noticed about winter is how the days not only get colder, but also lend us less daylight. But that doesn’t mean you have to live in the dark. A great way to brighten your mood is to add light and color to your wardrobe. An essential way to do this for your winter closet is to ensure you have plenty of accessories to mix and match with your favorite outfits. Pick up a variety of hats, gloves, and scarves in eye-catching colors from across the spectrum to stand out in a crowd and keep things interesting.

Look Sharp in a New Blazer

If you’re seeking to maximize your possibilities for a business-casual look this winter, then consider yourself in luck when you find the perfect navy blazer to meet your needs. A great blazer just might surprise you with its versatility, as it goes with any number of outfits, such as slim khakis and a chambray shirt. You will look sharp whether you’re in the office or doing a little holiday shopping.

Trap in Heat With a Layered Look

While you might have already thought about adding extra layers to keep yourself from feeling too much of that frosty air, there’s a secret to it that will keep you from adding too much bulk to your frame. Rather than putting on as many heavy clothes as you can find, consider several layers of thinner clothes to keep the heat trapped in without overwhelming yourself. Start with a crisp pair of corduroy pants and a simple button-down plaid shirt. The cords will keep you comfortable with their cozy texture while maintaining thickness to keep you warm. Then, you can toss on a sweater and still have the option for a jacket if necessary.

As you can see, there are a plethora of opportunities available to stay stylish and warm during the winter without being overly puffed up or desperately searching through your closet. Make these tips your own and you’ll have a great season.

