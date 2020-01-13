4 Things Every Man Needs to Improve, to Start the New Decade Off Right

—

The start of a new year marks the perfect moment to make the much-awaited changes you have been putting off for such a long time. Sure, you can start doing so at any time, but there is something about the start of a new rotation of the Earth around the Sun that makes people want to look back at what they’ve accomplished and make an effort to do better in the future. While it is purely a psychological thing, it is something that has proven effective for many people.

But now, we start not only the beginning of a new year, but the beginning of a new decade altogether. This means 10 times the reason to start making a list of what went right, and what needs improvement in your life. If you don’t know where to begin, start with the basics. We’ve listed them below, together with some tips that will help you get started.

Your nutrition

It is a proven scientific fact that many problems concerning your mental and physical health start from what you eat. Poor eating habits can lower your immune system, making you feel tired and unable to concentrate, or getting sick faster.

This year, make it a goal to switch to a healthier diet and start developing better eating habits. You don’t have to get rid of everything sweet, fat, or high in carbohydrates, all at once. In fact, this is one of the reasons diets fail to begin with. All you need to do is start diversifying your meals, read a bit about nutrition, and make sure you avoid eating out of boredom. Keeping some healthy snacks at hand for the moments you feel you want to munch on something can be the first step.

Your sleeping habits

Everybody tells you that, in order to feel rested, you need to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep at night. But sometimes, no matter how many hours of sleep you get, you still end up feeling tired and moody. This happens because it is not only the number of sleeping hours that matters, but also the quality of the sleep.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you sleep on a bad pillow or mattress that fails to support your back and neck, you will end up moving a lot during sleep, and feel tired the next morning. You can get a mattress designed to alleviate back pain and maximize your comfort to improve your sleep quality. Additionally, sleeping with your TV or computer turned on can also affect your rest. Therefore, it is recommended to turn off all electronics in the room at least an hour before going to sleep.

Your fitness routine

If you are like me, you’ve postponed going to the gym for at least three times now. But as the new year starts, it is time to start working on healthier habits. Sure, it is the goal of one-third of the population to start exercising more as the new year starts, but this time, it may not be that bad to follow the flock.

Find a good gym, one that has all the equipment you need, and start working out as soon as the winter season is over. Talk to a personal trainer and ask them to help you set up goals, based on what you are trying to accomplish. If not, you can find tons of information online to help you get started.

Your relationships with others

Sometimes, we tend to take people for granted and rely on the fact that, no matter what we do, they will be there for us. But if you don’t nurture your relationships with friends and family, they will start to fade.

It is true that we all have our own lives to worry about but keeping in touch with people doesn’t take much. A simple “Hey! How are you?” text from time to time can work wonders. A small thing like this will show people that they matter to you, and that you are not forgetting about them. Make a habit to go out with friends at least twice a month, and call from time to time to catch up on things. If you do this, people will end up doing the same for you, when you most need it.

—

This content is sponsored by Stephen Marshal.

Photo: Shutterstock