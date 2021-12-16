4 Things I Wish I Knew When Starting a Blog

—

Starting a blog for the first time is an amazing but terrifying experience. People are actually reading what you write- and even share it. It’s the opposite of any other feeling I can describe. Setting up a blog is hard work and there are a lot of problems along the way. Especially if you are a beginner. There are many pitfalls when starting so I created this article on how to start a blog that is effective and profitable so you don’t have to make these mistakes yourself!

Let’s jump in:

1. The Importance of Building Links

Backlinks to your website are one of the strongest Google indicators of website ranking.

It takes a lot of work, but it isn’t necessarily difficult or complicated. It’s all about networking, building strong relationships, and targeting your content with people who can provide links.

Here’s a quick, dirty overview of how to get connected:

You need quality content first. Nobody interacts with junk, and it doesn’t matter if you’ve just started a blog or have been there for a while. Instead of focusing on keywords, I actually recommend creating content for the people you want to link to first. Surprisingly, it actually worked for me. Reach out to people that you linked in your article since these people are more likely to participate and identify with it.

(Tip: the better you make other people look good, the more likely they are going to share your content.)

2. Prioritize Quality over Quantity

This is a lesson I learned in my studies in SEO and blogging in general. When it comes to blog posts, quality always comes before quantity. Posting daily or even weekly is simply not necessary. If you practice it right, once a month is enough. Google used to give benefits to websites with new content. Then the websites started using it, posting dozens of bad articles every day. It worked for a while, but then Google kicked it out.

These pages are now extinct. Would you rather like ten mediocre posts on your blog or a few extraordinary ones? I prefer them to be extraordinary, especially since these high-quality articles collect backlinks, have more credibility, and add internal link value.

3. Be Mindful of Formatting

Like beautiful pictures increase reading time and screen interaction, a well-formatted text does the same. Let’s face it: people no longer read everything verbatim. Nowadays the average reader skims the internet. There is a lot of content and little time for anything else. This is where coordination comes in. A well-formatted post makes it easy for readers to read quickly (to see if the post is worth the time).

So how do you get your text properly formatted when it comes to blogging?

Here are some tips:

Break down long text by titles and subtitles

Use bullets and numbered lists to identify important information

Bold and diagonal key points (but do not use both at the same time)

Contains high quality images (rule of thumb is to use one in every 300 words or more)

Use short paragraphs (more than 3 to 5 lines – this helps with reading)

4. Add more Call-To-Action Buttons

Not using the CTA was a huge mistake for me when I was considering starting a blog.

The CTA is everything you want your customers to do. You can subscribe to a newsletter, read another blog post, or make a purchase. Content promotion is an example of a CTA.

Each of your posts – especially if this is your first time blogging – should have some sort of CTA. Whether it’s just a message, or a comment, or a purchase, every massage should have a result.

If your post doesn’t have a CTA, you will lose a lot of sales, lead, and traffic opportunities. I’m not saying that every post should sell something. It just needs to give the reader the “next step”.

Ready to Apply These Tips?

Creating a blog is one of those things that seem easy in and of itself, but the gap between creating and completing it is actually huge. There are lots of moving parts! There’s WordPress itself, content writing, editing, formatting, hosting, SEO, linking, social media, mailing lists, networking, and more. I hope these tips have been insightful and that it’s going to aid you to avoid some of the early mistakes that many bloggers make.

