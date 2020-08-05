4 Tips to Enjoy Affordable Car Ownership for a Long Time

—

Owning a car can be a hassle. From annual logbook service to occasional repairs and essential part replacements, there are various expenses that you need to bear to keep your car running.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. You can enjoy the convenience of owning a car without having to pay the (hefty) price. Keep reading to learn more.

1. Buy the right car

If you need a car for office commutes and running errands, you don’t need a German sedan or an SUV with big, fat tires. Buy a cheaper car instead and use the difference to invest and grow your wealth. Now, not all cheap cars are reliable. And whether to buy a brand new or used is again a debatable topic. So, here’s what you can do.

Buying a Toyota or Honda family sedan should check all the boxes for you. If you are planning to buy for the long haul, consider buying brand new. But if you like to change your car every 5 years or earlier, buying used is more cost-effective.

JDMs are easier to maintain than a Volkswagen and are more reliable than German luxuries. All you need to do is take care of regular fluid and filter change, and these cars can last you a lifetime. In case the car breaks down, you can buy OEM or aftermarket auto parts online at a discounted price. It’s a double win.

2. Maintenance – skimp or not to skimp?

Regular service is a crucial part of your car’s maintenance, but this is also an opportunity for the dealer service centers to rob you blind. So, you need to be vigilant here because your car might not need what they insist on buying. The basic stuff that your car can’t do without includes engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, air & oil filters and a functional battery.

The engine oil, along with the oil & air filter should be changed every 6000 miles, or if you are using synthetic oil, your car can easily clock 10000 miles without a problem.

Under normal conditions, the brake fluids and coolant should be changed every 20000 miles. You will want to change it earlier if you suspect dirt or debris in the system.

These top-offs and filter changes are quite affordable, and with a little training, you can service your car in the garage as well. But make sure you always buy manufacturer-recommended consumables for best performance.

3. Buying aftermarket parts

Aftermarket parts are cheaper than OEMs, but they are not always reliable. To be on the safe side, you can avoid buying aftermarket engine parts. However, these cheaper equivalents work pretty well for other parts and components, such as rain wipers, gear knob, steering covers, seats and upholstery, rims and tires, cabin AC filter, headlights and much more.

With this approach, you can save a lot of money without compromising your car’s health.

4. Getting repairs done on a budget

While cars are built to last, they often break down due to negligence or other external factors. But the good news is you don’t always have to break the bank to get your car fixed.

You can take your car to a trusted car mechanic outside the dealership, and you will be surprised to see how much you can save. Again, if it’s a damaged body panel, windscreen, or a crooked rim, you can buy an aftermarket part online to cut down the repair cost without cutting corners.

How long your car will last largely depends on your driving habits. Here are a few giveaways.

Never rest your hand on the gear knob while driving.

Never rest your foot on the clutch pedal while driving.

Avoid hard braking.

Do not red-line your engine whether still or moving.

