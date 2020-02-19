4 Ways Activity Dictates Style and Shoe

—

Dressing for an ice climbing adventure or day of backpacking doesn’t usually express a high level of fashion or style, but that doesn’t mean it can’t. With a few basic style guidelines, you can dress for the great outdoors and be a styling forest trendsetter. With the right clothing choices, you’ll have an unforgettable experience in nature and feel comfortable and fresh. You can be a great dad and have a style that is fun, creative, and comfortable. Maybe even ask your kids to help you pick out the outfit or go shopping with you to add a little color and boldness!

Classy Layering

The excitement of not knowing what the weather will do is part of a fulfilling adventure. Unpredictable weather necessitates layering your outfit so you can cool off as you go up the mountain and layer as you go down. Style guidelines for your outdoor adventure can be summed up in six important tips. Purchase a high-quality field jacket in a neutral color that can double as a windbreaker or rain jacket in the city. In the summer, opt for loose-fitting pants or even zip-off hiking pants so you don’t show up to dinner all sweaty.

Shoes on the City Trails

Consider plain sneakers or walking shoes that have a bit of grip so you can take them on the trails and the sidewalks, and always opt for long-lasting, strong fabrics that won’t break down from the wear and tear of your excursions. Durability and high-quality are important factors, especially for when you’re taking the kids to go camping or if they love to run around. Following a few simple guidelines for your dress code and overall wardrobe makes it easy to get creative for the days out in nature as well as for certain events like weddings or a dinner party.

Outdoor Lifestyle Footwear

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Heading out for a day of rock climbing and hiking? Take the time to choose shoes that are comfortable, strong, durable, and functional. A great outerwear business to look at for your shoe purchase is Russell’s Western Wear. Russell’s offers stylish work boots as well as rugged, sturdy, and lasting footwear. You’ll want high-quality, comfortable, and durable shoes when you’re spending a weekend with the kids on a trip at one of America’s majestic national parks. Hiking shoes and boots come in many styles, including hybrids, that you could use for a quick day hike or a strenuous mountain backpacking journey, while others are made for brisk hikes and shorter distances.

What’s Durable and Stylish Enough for Dad?

Don’t only fill your wardrobe with outdoor gear, but have fun mixing and matching your hiking boots with a suit or your jeans with a blazer. Changing from outdoors to indoors doesn’t need to mean a complete transformation — sometimes a few small adjustments can modify your hiking clothes to business casual. To get a look that is casual but classy, wear shirts that are solid colors, well-kept jeans, and ensure your outfit fits well and isn’t worn.

—

This content is sponsored by Sheldon White.

Photo: Shutterstock