4 Ways You Can Use A Massage Gun For Back Pain

—

Massage therapy can be an effective way to deal with muscle problems and some back pain. It improves blood flow, giving your muscles more nutrients necessary for recovery. It also can block pain signals to your brain and ease muscle tension. It’s always a good idea to check with your doctor first.

The massage gun provides all these benefits using deep, rapid percussive strokes into your muscle tissues. With its swappable attachment heads and intuitive operation, you can easily get the back massage you need.

For neck pain

Your neck is the most mobile part of your spine. And it’s also the most vulnerable for this very reason. Not to mention all the major nerves, blood vessels, and organs housed among its tiny bones and muscles. Neck pain is mainly due to poor posture and overuse.

Massaging neck pain will be a bit different from how you would in other areas. There are muscles in your shoulders and upper back that are connected to your neck. You can target these areas instead of directly massaging your neck, which is not safe.

How to use:

For general soreness, use the foam ball attachment. For tightness or stiffness, choose a narrower tip like the fork head. Start gently. Move the massage gun up and down the muscles where your neck meets the top of your shoulders. Apply a little more pressure if needed. Do the same on the muscle group on your upper back, just below your neck. Don’t leave the device on the same spot for more than 15 seconds. The whole process should take no more than 2 minutes.

For upper back pain

Your upper back is the area surrounding your thoracic spine. It starts right below your neck, and ends around the bottom of your rib cages. Pain around this area is commonly caused by intense physical activity and poor posture.

Massaging your upper back can relieve pain from sitting at work all day, as well as bring relief for certain headaches. You want to target the muscles on either side of your spine, and around the shoulder blades.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How to use:

A foam ball or flat head attachment works best on the wider muscle groups. The fork head is better for avoiding the spine while massaging the adjacent muscles. Glide the massage gun up and down the muscles flanking your spine. Move to your muscles surrounding your shoulder blades. Lastly, hover it around the flat muscles above the back of your ribcage. Do this for 15-30 seconds per muscle group.

For lower back pain

Your lower back, also known as the lumbar area, is where the vertebrae are the largest. This says a lot about how much weight it bears in your day-to-day activities. You feel this when you lift heavy things a lot and do other household chores.

Relieving lower back pain involves massaging your glutes and the muscles towards the back of your hips. You want to be more careful when applying pressure as your kidneys are also located around this area.

How to use:

A foam ball or flat head attachment works best on the wider muscle groups. While the fork head and bullet are more suited for smaller spaces and muscle tension. Move the massage gun up and down the muscles flanking your lower spine. Then proceed to massage the upper part of your glutes. Do this for 15-30 seconds per muscle group.

Preparing for a tough workout

Dealing with any musculoskeletal pain is not only about treatment, it’s also about prevention. That’s why massage guns also belong in your warm up routine.

By stimulating blood flow, it increases the temperature around your muscles. The way massage guns interact with the innermost layers of your muscle tissue is also quite similar to dynamic stretching. This prepares your muscles for physical activity and lowers their injury risk.

How to use:

Use the foam ball attachment. Hover the massage gun across a muscle group for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat on the other muscle groups you would target in your workout.

—

This content is brought to you by Iyma Naz.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from Hydragun