5 Christmas Gifts for the Man Who Has Everything

When you shop for gifts for your loved ones this holiday season, there’s a good chance that you’re going to encounter at least one person for whom you really have no idea what to buy: the proverbial man who has everything. He already seems to have all of the latest gadgets. His car is always completely spotless, and his outfits are always perfectly accessorized. What can you possibly buy for someone who already seems to have it all? In this article, we’re going to provide a few suggestions that can help to get your creative juices flowing. These are some Christmas gift ideas for the man who has everything.

CBD Gift Set

In the world of herbal supplements, there’s no doubt that CBD is king right now—and there’s a very good reason why a CBD gift set can be a perfect gift for someone who already appears to have everything. It’s because the recipient will find the gift useful regardless of whether he’s tried CBD before or not. If he’s already a CBD user, your gift might introduce him to a new favorite brand. CBD isn’t cheap, and it’s virtually impossible for even the most ardent user to try every brand that’s out there. If he hasn’t tried CBD yet, your gift will introduce him to a supplement that he might find very helpful. Either way, it’s a big win. Try to select a CBD gift set that includes multiple types of CBD products, such as a bottle of CBD oil and a jar of CBD gummies. That gives the recipient an opportunity to experience CBD in multiple ways.

Retro Game Console

Have you read about the enormous prices that vintage video games are fetching on eBay these days? The members of the original Nintendo Generation are now entering their 40s. They’ve got a taste for nostalgia and money to burn – and that’s driving the prices for used video games up. However, there’s some good news: working video games in average quality are still surprisingly affordable despite their age because there are more than enough copies in circulation to satisfy demand. The thing that isn’t easy to find affordable, though, is original hardware on which to play those games. Luckily, hardware makers have stepped in to meet that demand. They’ve created retro game consoles that use programmable hardware to emulate the internal components of the NES, SNES, Genesis, and other popular consoles, and they’ll work with all of the original games. A retro console and a small selection of games would make for a great gift package without setting you back a lot of money.

Cryptocurrency

Everybody knows someone who ends up getting a big stack of scratch-off tickets for Christmas because no one can figure out what to get that person—but everyone enjoys playing a game with a potential for a huge payoff. If you have a man like that in your life, there’s an alternative that’s much less likely to end up getting thrown in the trash and may even encourage that person to start putting away more money for the future. You can buy him a selection of cryptocurrencies along with a hardware wallet on which to store them. High-priced cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum might be out of your reach, but there are plenty of other options that are very affordable. Perhaps you’ve heard of the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu currencies, for instance. It wouldn’t take a lot of money to give someone in your life large quantities of several less expensive cryptocurrencies, and who knows—if they did increase in value, it might give the recipient an unexpected windfall. Either way, cryptocurrencies are definitely better assets than scratch-off tickets.

Sports Collectible

Along with the market for vintage video games, another market that’s experienced a massive explosion over the past year has been the vintage sports collectibles market. The reason for that is fairly simple, and it all comes down to availability. Sports legends who have passed on – like Tom Seaver and Al Kaline, who both left us in 2020 – unfortunately won’t be signing any more autographs. Likewise, game-used artifacts like uniforms and batting gloves are relics of specific moments in time that can never be copied or reproduced. The best part is that, no matter how much memorabilia the recipient already seems to have, he won’t already have the piece of memorabilia that you’re planning to give him if that particular item has a total population of one. Would your loved one appreciate some authentic ballpark dirt from Derek Jeter’s retirement tour? How about a swatch of Shohei Ohtani’s uniform from his magnificent 2021 MVP season? These and other collectibles are available right now, and their prices are often surprisingly affordable.

Food Gift from Home

When people come of age, they’re often compelled to move away from home and make their marks on the world elsewhere. With that in mind, there’s a good chance that your loved one no longer lives in the town where he originally grew up. That’s especially likely to be the case if he grew up in a small town that didn’t offer many opportunities for people with drive and ambition. When we’ve been away from our original homes for a while, though, we often crave the local products that used to be readily available and are now difficult or impossible to find. In particular, the recipient may reminisce fondly about a local restaurant – maybe a local pizza joint, for instance – that’s a bit different from any of the restaurants in his new city. That’s exactly why today’s food delivery services exist. Services like Goldbelly have partnered with local restaurants around the country, and they’ll happily ship frozen meals anywhere. You never know – your loved one’s favorite restaurant from home might be available on one of those services.

