5 Exotic Pets for Single Men

More people are loving the idea of getting exotic pets, and are deviating from the conventional dogs and cats. Single men, for instance, want low maintenance and low-budget exotic animals for pets. They also want one that fits into their living situation and lifestyle. Take a look at some amazing exotic pets that will work best for you as a single man.

#1. Tarantulas

Although mostly feared as a scary spider, tarantulas are simple and docile pets. They are also low maintenance since you don’t need to provide them with expensive foods. Naturally, they can even go for weeks without food. Their bodies are adapted to living in scarcity thanks to their slow metabolism rate. You may only need to provide live insects like cockroaches and they will be fine.

One advantage about this pet is that it will help you get rid of unwanted insects in your house. Additionally, they only need a small well-ventilated container and fiber substrates. Unlike with other animals, you don’t have to worry about large cages, or creating a conducive environment.

Single men have a lot going on in their lives. Apart from work, school, and other engagements, there is very little time to spare when caring for a pet. All they need is food for sustenance. The good thing is, tarantulas require very little attention and are low maintenance. They are also quite grounded hence you won’t find them frequently moving around the house.

In totality, tarantulas may only take a few minutes of your day. Regarding your living situation, they fit right into your specifications. They are tiny and grounded, thus, you won’t need to worry about the space in your house; only provide a container space. You can keep them even when you live in a cozy apartment building. Interestingly, they prefer smaller spaces, and being in a giant room may stress them.

Lastly, if you want a companion, tarantulas will be there for you. Depending on the species, some live for up to 20 years. They are generally hardy creatures, able to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Even if you can’t find someone to look after them while you are away they will still be fine.

#2. Tortoises

Another exotic pet that can befit a single man is the tortoise. They are shy, quiet, and will not make a mess of the room; these exotic pets will fit into your personality if you are introverted. They are slow creatures due to their heavy shell which grounds them. You don’t expect them to shed fur all over your furniture since their bodies consist of skin and scales only. There are so many tortoise species in the country, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

For instance, large tortoises like the leopard species become giant and can only live outdoors, but the plus side is that they rarely hibernate. There are other smaller tortoises like the spur-thighed, which are ideal if you need a pet that you can easily interact with. The Indian star is also a good choice for a small-sized exotic pet.

The tortoise is also quite hardy with high immunity against disease. It makes a great animal if you need a lifelong companion, with most of them living past fifty years. Unlike other furry pets, tortoises are not the type to cuddle and pet regularly, you only need to provide them with food.

The only downside is that most species require large spaces to roam around in, preferably the outdoors. Therefore, the giant types won’t be the best for apartment buildings. Compared to tarantulas, tortoises are generally more tasking to care for and you need to brace yourself to clean up after them. They are not stinky animals though, only that their droppings may have a distinct smell.

#3. Snakes

Many people believe that snakes are lethal creatures, and are dangerous to keep as pets. This is merely an assumption because many people are gradually obtaining them as pets, and most, if not all, have been successful in it.

Snakes are low maintenance creatures and if you are passionate about exotic animals, they should make the top of your list. You don’t need to worry about them attacking you at any point because they are docile unless when a predator attacks them.

Secondly, the reptiles are in various sizes to suit your housing situation. If you have a cozy room or house, you can go for a small snake and keep it in a small tank, one that you can place anywhere. Another thing you won’t worry about is constantly cleaning up after them. Therefore, if you travel a lot, your pet will be fine on its own.

Snakes are also easy to maintain in terms of their diet. They mostly feed on small insects, birds, rodents, and smaller reptiles, and once they are full they may go for a long time without eating again. Thus, feeding them won’t stretch your finances.

Snake pets mostly need an aquarium with a suitable environment that is favorable and supports their body metabolism. Another advantage is that snakes are generally odorless but you may notice a particular faint scent if you get too close.

#4. Leopard Geckos

Exotic animal experts recommend leopard geckos for any beginner. They are also easy maintenance and you only require a few items to start. You need only need a tank and a substrate.

If you have a small space, the gecko will be ideal for you. You only require a little cleaning once in a while. Unlike other pets, they are not very demanding of your time and affection. They are okay with staying on their own and when you get the time, they wouldn’t mind a little interaction.

As long as they are in good health, they will be the best exotic pets to keep as a single man. They are small creatures and are not hyperactive. Thus, you can keep them in a medium-sized enclosure. In matters of diet, geckos are not picky eaters. They indulge in insects and supplements once in a while, but they need water to hydrate and cool down.

If you want company, this lizard is exceptional with people. They tend to love it right away and what better way to start a conversation than by saying “I keep a leopard gecko!” In some cases, it can be your wingman as reptile lovers adore lizards. Additionally, they can be your lifelong companion as some species are known to live for up to twenty years.

#5. Scorpions

Unlike dogs or cats, scorpions are not cuddly pets but are an exceptional choice for you if you love arachnids. Like other exotic pets, they are also easy to maintain and are budget-friendly. There are thousands of scorpion species but only about thirty are great pets. Most of these scorpions are lethal to humans while others’ stings are just like that of bees. If there are no children around, scorpions are great pets to keep. If you live alone, you don’t need to worry about them stinging your loved ones.

The emperor species for instance is calm and rarely stings unless they sense impending danger. Their bite is mild and people affected confess that it is a local reaction that fades away after a while. This animal will occupy little space in your house and eat basic insects and worms. Since the arachnids are nocturnal, they love to feed at night and if you have a busy schedule, you can spare some time in the evening to tend to them.

All you need to do is ensure that you occasionally clean their tank, exchange the substrate and clean the toys and hideouts. The good thing about the scorpion is that they don’t have a perceivable scent to humans; only strong sniffers like dogs can smell it.

Finally

One of the major worries of having pets is pet odor, trying to use odor-removing candles may be a good choice.

Exotic pets may turn out to be ideal for you if you are worried about high maintenance and expenses that come with owning a pet. As a single man, you will love keeping them, especially if you have tight schedules and live in a small space. These animals are quiet, docile, and will fit your lifestyle.

