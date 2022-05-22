5 Habits Essential For The Modern Man

—

The current bar for men is lower than ever.

It has never been easier to rise above the crowd of mediocrity and separate yourself from the herd.

I never wanted to live an average life, let alone be an average guy. Neither should you.

Below are the five essential habits you must engage in to maximize your potential as a man living in the modern era.

Start Lifting Weights

If you are not already, start lifting weights immediately.

I can’t recommend hitting the gym enough. When I was 15 years old, I was mad at the world. I hated the way my body looked, I didn’t get any attention from the girls I wanted, and I lacked the confidence I needed to go out and get what I wanted in life.

The gym has fixed all these areas of my life, and has become a lifelong habit to the point where it no longer requires discipline for me at all.

The thing is, this requires work.

The first couple of months are most likely going to suck. You will be sore. You won’t see results. You will not enjoy it. However, your effort will compound as long as you keep consistent and work out like you mean it.

When I gained 20 pounds of muscle in my first year in the gym, life just got easier. Friends started to respect me more. When I spoke, people would listen. When I walked into a room, people would notice.

Get in the gym as soon as possible.

Start now. Start today.

The time is going to pass by anyway. Take advantage of the compound gains and experience what a true difference this can make in your life.

Stop Watching Pornography

If you want to even have a chance of getting ahead in life you need to stop watching porn.

Right away.

There are countless studies on the negative effects porn has on our brain, and self-confidence.

Think about what you are doing. You are watching endless hours of other people having sex. Watching other men be with all the girls you want, the girls that you will never have as long as you keep up this loser-like behavior.

If you were to hide in the bushes and watch your neighbors have sex through their window it would be pretty messed up, wouldn’t it?

We live in a culture today that tells men it is OK to watch pornography to experiment with what you really like, quite the opposite is true.

If you want to suffer from ED, low confidence, and low self-esteem, keep watching porn.

I enjoyed every minute of porn I watched until I realized what I was really doing. This is not a high-level behavior. Cut this out immediately.

Set Goals

Most people, especially men, go through life in a stupor.

They are like a leaf drifting in the wind.

No motivation, no purpose, just surviving.

Human beings are meant to have hopes and aspirations. We are happier when we are striving towards a goal, chipping away at it each and every day.

What are your goals?

If you can’t answer that question you should probably lock yourself in your room for a couple of days and figure it out.

No, seriously.

When I was 20 years old, I booked a hotel room for myself for two days with nothing but a box of RX bars, a gallon of water, a pen, and a notepad.

It wasn’t until then that I outlined exactly what I wanted out of my life.

Who actually was I down at my core? What life did I truly want to live? What kind of people would make for good companions in this life?

I walked out of that hotel room two days later with more clarity than I ever thought was possible.

I know for a fact that I would not be financially where I am today without that time I spent with myself.

I would have never gotten into real estate. I would not have my current job. I would not have my current peer group.

Now, if this is a little too extreme for you, I get it. I am an extreme person.

That being said, you need to have some sense of what you want and where you want to go.

Without it, you will drift into nothingness, and settle for 10% of what you could have had.

A horse suddenly came galloping quickly down the road. It seemed as though the man had somewhere important to go. Another man, who was standing alongside the road, shouted, “Where are you going?” and the man on the horse replied, “I don’t know! Ask the horse!”

Stop Watching Sports

Do not be a modern man who spends all evening, and every weekend watching sports.

Down at its core, this is a low-level behavior.

When you sit down and spend your evening watching a football game, you are taking time out of your life to watch other men strive towards your goals.

What does that make you?

Do you think any high-quality woman would ever be inspired when she watches her man with a beer on the couch totally invested in another man’s success?

I have just never understood this, and I never ever will.

We don’t have that much time to be alive. We will never be as young as we are right now. And you are going to spend that time watching mens ass run up and down a field? How about you choose to get up off your own ass and go create a better life for yourself?

Get Off Of All Social Media

Pick up your phone right now and delete Instagram, Snapchat, Tiktok,

Trust me, these are doing nothing except wasting precious moments of your life.

When did it suddenly become normal to spend hours each day getting updated on people’s lives who you have barely even spoken?

The girl you sat next to in eighth-grade science just had her dog die and she posted an Instagram about it (still don’t understand why people do this). Why the hell are you taking time out of your life to be informed on this?

I want to be involved in my close friends’ lives and know what they are up to to see if there is any way I can help them. However, it makes no sense to spend time looking at a post from a girl in your high school who you spoke to once telling the world her grandma just died.

Take your life back and get rid of these applications. All they do is waste time.

Wrapping Up

Following this advice will be sure to put you in the top 20% of men.

We live in a brutally competitive world, and as men, we need to be doing everything we can to not get left behind.

Put in the work today to build a legacy for yourself.

Put in the work today so you don’t need to settle for a mediocre partner and mediocre offspring.

Do not waste your life!

