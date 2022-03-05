5 Habits That Could Jeopardize Your Excellent Intentions for Your Partner

I met a guy who was trying to explain why he was so drunk the last time I saw him staggering out of a club.

He said, “You know how difficult it is for me to get over something like this, which is why I got drunk that night.” I was depressed and I didn’t know what else to do to feel better.

Then I asked him, “What’s the matter, man?” What caused you to become so inebriated? Isn’t it coming back for you?

He; I’m at a loss for words, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

Talk to me about what happened to you.

Him: It’s about my girlfriend; I’m not sure what’s gotten into her these days.

She no longer cares about me and no longer wants anything to do with

me; I’m not sure what I did to deserve all of this.

I’ve done so much for her, he says. I give her the life she’s always wanted and invest in her in every way possible, but she never appreciates any of it.

Instead, she makes me regret doing all of that and having her as my woman in the first place by reducing me to nothing, and getting drunk is the only way I can get out of this situation right now.

I left because I couldn’t stand what he was saying.

“So there are some men like this guy who have become slaves to getting drunk and other intoxicants merely to get out of the mess their girlfriend has gotten them into,” I thought as I walked. It’s not right.

Then I start brainstorming, asking myself, “What are these guys’ behaviors that lead them down this path?” After hours of intense contemplation meditation, I begin to figure things out, which I’ll discuss further below.

1. You don’t get sympathy

At the beginning of every relationship, partners feel special, fun to be with, irreplaceable, and willing to go to any length to prove how in love they are, and what they can do to make themselves feel safe and comfortable being around one another in order to sustain the relationship in the long run.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But things became too messed up after a period of love birding, embraces, and kisses. Making a moment for themselves to feel the way they used to feel would therefore appear tough. Whereas we’d begin to question ourselves.

After everything we’ve gone through and all the memories, why does he/she feel strange to me?

Why does he/she abuse me these days and seem uninterested in me?

Were all these moments a dream, and I never anticipated him/her to treat me that badly?

As Hollywood will show us.

the more couple tends to rule each other’s world the more their bond grows stronger and also they respect each other time with no remorse.

But in reality, generating a time to have some significant moment with your partner and instead of empathizing unbehalve of the time management by he/she, you get ignored or get your time engaged to some unreasonable task.

And in implicate, series of Emotional discomfort, grudge will kick in, coursing one to have massive doubt over what he/she has comprehended about his or her partner and finally, rewrite all the fair plans he/she has got in his/her schedule.

In the meantime, your partner will no longer consider how the impact of what he/she would have to do or done will affect you.

And, disturbing yourself and your emotions to make up to your partner won’t convey things back the way they use to, because he/she wanted it the whole time but didn’t let it happen, and the higher level of wounds and grudges he/she has sustain might not let him/her to adhere to the time you’ve made.

So, if you’ve been ditched in such a position for any reason or no reason. And you’ve tried to know why or rebound, yet you still get ignored. Keep it that way and never asked whatever it is you want again.

It’s never enough to say relationships are important; we must improve them by investing time in them. Words alone are worthless.

-Rick warren

2. You often get attitudes from your partner

It’s never felt good to get attitudes from our significant other especially when it’s come to something that has to do with our wants.

We felt bad and got insecure, despite the fact We don’t show it easily, but yet, act okay by, hiding the pain behind our smile just to give it another chance to come along.

Some couples have gotten into the unconscious habit of not telling one another about whatsoever their in need of, most especially when the other is naive of the other’s needs and wants.

For example:

“You plan on getting your partner a surprise When coming back from an errand. Then he/she suddenly said something depressing or act knowing awfully.” “You wanted your partner to hang out with you and then you came back and discovers that he or she isn’t ready, and when you try to ask, the response you get won’t sound polite at all.”

The difficulties some people encounter in a relationship is that they have this dominant partner whose need and want will always come first, before anything else, and they won’t consider what the outcome of their actions will be like. After doing it.

Therefore, if it happens you’re with such partner who always considers his or her needs first but never put yours. Never attend to his or her need unless you are done with yours.

3. You’re just required when he or she requires assistance.

It endlessly feels good and seems easy to attend to a quest. Most especially if it is required of us by our partner.

But where it really sucks is if you are only required for a task when it is based on your profession, based on only what he/she knew you know, not as his/her significant assistant or as a companion.

Which turns out to be the problem that some couples encounter that ruined good intentions. The other only seeks the attention a partner only when what he/she is required at his/her domain, but not as for the sake of he/, she is your partner, rather for a regular person or a co-worker.

According to some psychologists, the habit of focusing your concentration on a non-significant task that is only known to him/her will only lead to emotional doubt.

Advising the person not to use the passion he or she already has for the task unless it will gain them something in return.

So, if you often get yourself engaged in such a scenario, and you feel bad at every stage of it, snap out of it. Because you won’t be be cherished when your attention is only needed for some non-significant purposes.

4. You’re not being treated the way you’re supposed to be

Behaving well toward our partner for the sake of how we cherish the individual, and sometimes end up being mistreated isn’t something that is so enjoyable.

We expect the same in return. but on the other hand, we overlooked and assumed its a test from him or her for a short term.

For example;

You often get yelled at, for not completing a task on time which Is known as to why isn’t it done at the time it’s expected by your partner, But you suck it up and carry on because you are so in love with the individual and you want to prove yourself worthy before him/her.

you got him/her a surprise or a birthday gift, instead of appreciating whatsoever you got the individual, your get complained about and be ridiculed.

Scenarios like these have ended so many relationships, because of how miserable the couples in it have turned out to be. No one went to be mistreated.

Everyone experts what he/she give, and if you’re that individual that often gets mistreated by your significant other for no reason. Get yourself out of it if the individual ceases to change.

5. When you are in need of him/her, you get disregarded

It’s often felt depressing, to be disregarded and get ignored When we are particularly in need of our partner for some significant purposes.

It’s never felt so fortunate, but we put the pain behind us because we cherish them and we often want them to cherish us as well, and treat us as their first choice.

But yet. in the sense, we still reserve questions like these in our heads:

Why do our partners sometimes never treat us the same way we treat them?

Why do they sometimes turn an exciting moment into a moment for conflict and chaos?

why do they sometimes hurt our good intentions by their manner of approach?

Why do they get irritated with us when we intend to have a significant moment with them?

As it is said that change is constant, and two individuals can not have the same likes. which means as human beings, we seem to have mood swings.

Whereas we may be excited and our significant other is upset and raged, we may want to have a good time but our partner will want to be somewhere else. Which is fine.

But where it seems unwell, Is when it has become a habit, wherein we always get disappointed by being block off towards whatsoever we demand of our significant other.

Because, we’d consistently doubt every single thing we ever know of him/her, even if it’s have been long being together, and we might probably leave if we can’t take it anymore.

So, if your partner has been choking you off with these same issues and you don’t get a clue of why he or is doing it. Just let it go and move on with your life.

—

