5 Major Factors That Contribute to Rear-End Collisions in Virginia

Virginia, a beautiful US state, is the twelfth most populated state in the US, with over 8.68 million people. The state is home to Shenandoah National Park, which has over 500 miles of hiking trails. People in the US love to visit the state for the national park and other reasons.

The state is surrounded by five other states. A fun fact about Virginia: Virginia is called the mother of presidents since the state has produced five US presidents so far.

A not-so-fun fact about Virginia is the rate of car accidents. In Virginia, a car accident occurs every 4.1 minutes. 1,005 people died due to car crashes in Virginia in 2022. This is a 3.8% increase from the previous year. Victims of car accidents seek compensation with the help of Virginia personal injury attorneys to recover from the losses.

While recovering from accidents is important, what people should be thinking about is prevention.

As they say, “Knowledge is power.” Learning a lot about accidents can help prevent them. The first thing you need to know about car accidents in Virginia is that rear-end collisions account for 29% of all accidents.

Why do these types of accidents happen so often?

Well, many factors contribute to this fact. The following are five of them:

Tailgating

Distracted Driving

Speeding

Sleep-Deprived Driving

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs

Tailgating

Not just in Virginia, but all states in the US require drivers to leave some gap between the car in front of them and themselves.

This is because if the situation demands a driver to brake abruptly, then the car behind them will be safe.

Tailgating is the behavior of following a car too closely. People do this for many reasons. Usually, drunk drivers tailgate, thinking that they can avoid accidents if they tailgate.

What they don’t realize is that tailgating is what will lead to accidents. If an accident occurs due to tailgating, the driver behind is always at fault.

It is easy to determine negligence in tailgate accidents.

Distracted Driving

So many things can distract a driver in the modern world. From technology to humans, anything can distract the driver.

Most drivers use the GPS system to get around the city. When looking at the map, they take their eyes off the road and let their guard down. This can lead to rear-end collisions.

When the passenger is talking to the driver, they can potentially distract the driver. Keeping the driver engaged is important, but you should not distract them.

Determining negligence can be hard in distracted driving cases since many factors could have influenced the accident.

Speeding

Speeding and rash driving are other common reasons for rear-end collisions. The speed limit should be followed to avoid accidents.

Just because the road is free doesn’t mean you can drive at high speed. If the limit is 70mph, you should drive under that limit. Speeding can result in a rear-end collision when all other drivers are following the speed limit.

Some drivers speed, even in traffic. If you need to get somewhere soon, leave early; don’t overspeed.

Sleep-Deprived Driving

Fatigued or sleep-deprived driving is a common cause of all types of car accidents. When someone drives for a long time without rest, they become tired.

Driving while tired is much more dangerous than drunk driving. You will have no control over the car. Drivers should make frequent rest stops so as not to get tired.

If it is possible, try to change the driver every 4 or 5 hours. When there are no other drivers with you and you are tired, just stop the car and go to sleep. Nothing is more important than your life.

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs

The most common cause of any accident. Drunk driving has become so casual in the US. The government is not penalizing drunk drivers enough. So, these drivers repeatedly drink and drive.

When driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, you will have little to zero control over your vehicle. In addition, some drugs make people hallucinate. All these factors can lead to rear-end collisions and other types of accidents.

Drunk driving is the most common cause of fatal accidents. The government should revoke the license of drunk drivers on the first or second attempt itself.

Final Thoughts

Rear-end collisions are pretty common in Virginia. These types of accidents can cause property damage and injuries like whiplash. You will surely sustain financial and non-financial losses in these types of accidents. Filing a personal injury claim with the help of car accident lawyers is the best way to deal with rear-end collisions. And remember, prevention is better than cure. So, be safe!

