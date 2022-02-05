5 Self-Care Ideas for Men

—

Do you practice enough self-care, or only when you’re to the point of burning out?

Self-care for men is something that is not always talked about but is essential to protect mental health and prevent burnout.

Burnout is real and is most likely to occur when mental health is not addressed. When your mental health suffers, it can lead to health problems and impaired immunity .

Especially since the pandemic, many have realized the importance of self-care for optimal mental health and well-being. However, it’s not always easy prioritizing it when you have more seemingly urgent responsibilities to tackle.

The good news is it doesn’t have to take a lot of time to practice self-care. Just a few minutes a day can profoundly benefit your physical and mental health.

So what types of self-care for men are most beneficial, and how do you fit them into your everyday life?

Here are 5 of our favorite types of self-care for men that will fit seamlessly into your day.

1. Establish a Grooming Routine

Regular grooming equipment is one of the best types of self-care items for men. It is simple to do, accessible, and puts you in a better mood. A grooming routine may involve investing in self-care products designed to care for your skin, hair, and beard.

Skin – A healthy skincare routine makes you feel good, and can also protect your health. Your skin serves as a barrier that protects you. When it is not taken care of it puts you at risk for letting foreign invaders in, such as bacteria and viruses.

To best care for your skin, use a daily moisturizer, drink plenty of water to keep it hydrated, and get in enough high-quality protein to keep it strong. These are some of the best self-care items for men.

Hair – Caring for your hair is another form of self-care. Whether that’s going to the barber or simply washing and conditioning it, treating your hair well will surely improve your mental health.

Beard – Trimming and caring for your beard can help you feel your best. Establish a weekly routine to exfoliate, condition and trim your beard. This will keep your beard looking fresh and smooth.

2. Try a New Exercise Routine

Believe it or not, exercise is one of the best types of self-care for men. We may often think of exercise as something we “have” to do, but instead, we should be thinking that it’s something we want to do so it’s a more positive experience.

If you’ve ever felt like a million bucks after a workout, this is for a good reason. Studies have shown that exercise directly improves mental health by reducing anxiety, stress, depression, and improving mood.

It may also improve sleep, stamina and enhance mental focus so you can be more productive in the office.

Exercise can be fun and is a great way to do something good for your body at the same time. When it comes to exercise, mixing things up is key to keep it interesting and more enjoyable.

For regular self-care, try something new such as jogging, swimming or joining a local tennis club several days a week.

3. Invest in Supplements

Improving your nutrition is undoubtedly a form of self-care, and has massive benefits to your health. Investing in high-quality nutrition supplements is a super convenient way to practice self-care.

Studies show that poor nutrition can increase the risk for depression, anxiety, and can negatively affect your mood.

If your nutrition is not in check, it’s hard to be on your A-game. In fact, you may not even feel as good practicing other forms of self-care if you lack the proper nutrition and energy to enjoy them.

There are many supplements out there, but it’s helpful to start with basic self-care products that provide energy and support an active lifestyle, such as protein and a multivitamin.

Enjoying a daily protein shake as part of your morning routine can be a great place to start.

These supplements will help ensure you fill in any nutrition gaps in your diet so you feel your best.

4. Get Outside

Being in the great outdoors is a fantastic form of self-care for men. Yet, the average person spends the majority of their time indoors.

Research shows people who spend more time outdoors in nature experience improved health outcomes, such as:

Improved self-reported health scores

Reduced blood pressure

Reduced cortisol levels – the stress hormone

Improved cholesterol

Reduced risk of stroke, heart disease and diabetes

Reduced risk of death

When the stress hormone cortisol is chronically high it can result in inflammation and weight gain, and so it’s recommended to keep it low in the interest of health.

The best part about all of this is you don’t have to be outside all day to reap these benefits – just 15 minutes a day will do.

5. Clean Up Your Sleep Hygiene

Sleep is one of the best forms of self-care. Unfortunately, most people don’t get enough of it. In order to improve your sleep quality, establishing a healthy sleep routine is essential.

To do this, aim to go to bed and wake up around the same time every day. About 30 minutes before bed, engage in a relaxing routine such as taking a hot shower, reading a book, or listening to a meditation app.

Limit the use of technology like your cell phone and tv during this time, as these tend to stimulate the brain and keep you up.

Try to get at least 7-8 hours of restful sleep a night for optimal self-care.

Once your sleep is in check, all other things you do on a daily basis will feel easier.

Regular self-care is necessary for mental health and helps you to better handle any daily stressors that come up in your life.

Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or take hours out of your day. With proper self-care items like nutrition, exercise, sleep, fresh air, and a simple grooming routine, you’ll be feeling your best in no time.

