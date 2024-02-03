5 Signs That It’s Time to Switch to a New Personal Injury Lawyer

If someone else causes you harm, you may be able to file a personal injury claim against them for compensation. Personal injury law is vast, covering everything from motor vehicle accidents to medical malpractice. It also covers all types of behavior, meaning you can pursue legal recourse regardless of whether the other person was careless, reckless, or intentional in their actions.

Of course, having a valid personal injury claim in the abstract isn’t the same as actually recovering full compensation for the harm you’ve suffered. That’s where an experienced personal injury lawyer can make all the difference; they can work to maximize your case’s value and handle the legal side of things while you focus on your health.

However, not all personal injury lawyers are created equally. Even after you’ve decided to hire legal representation, you might second-guess whether you’ve chosen the best attorney to help you with your case.

Although this isn’t a decision that should be taken lightly, it may be appropriate under some circumstances. Read on to learn about 5 signs that it might be time to switch to a new personal injury lawyer.

Communication Is Lacking

A good personal injury lawyer will make themselves available to you whenever you reach out with a question or concern. Further, your attorney should keep you involved in all major decisions related to your case, such as whether to accept a settlement offer.

Proper communication is an important aspect of the attorney-client relationship. If any of the considerations mentioned above aren’t present, it could mean that the lawyer isn’t adequately invested in your case. Depending on the facts of the situation, it might even raise ethical concerns.

Not All Personal Injury Lawyers Aren’t Qualified To Help You

It’s critical that you select a personal injury lawyer who can represent you effectively. To that end, they should have an established track record of success and experience with personal injury cases similar to yours.

For example, if you were hurt in a bicycle accident involving a government employee, your attorney should have prior experience successfully filing claims against a governmental entity.

For whatever reason, you might realize down the line that the lawyer you’ve hired isn’t actually qualified to assist with your case. This might come to light as you discuss your case with the attorney, or you might discover independently that their qualifications aren’t up to par. In either event, this is a sign you may want to reconsider your decision.

You Don’t Get Along With a Personal Injury Attorney

There’s only so much correspondence you can engage in with an attorney before you choose to hire them. As a result, it may come to light down the line that you simply don’t get along with the lawyer on a personal level.

Your relationship with your lawyer matters. If you find something off-putting about the way you are being treated, that is a cause for concern. An exceptional personal injury lawyer will treat you like family, offering your case the full extent of their dedication and resources.

They should also treat you with the utmost respect and compassion, especially considering the difficult time you’re going through after sustaining a personal injury. To some extent, this is about trusting your gut instinct about your relationship with the attorney as well.

Your Personal Injury Case Isn’t Progressing

Personal injury cases can vary significantly in how long they take to finalize. Some may reach a final outcome in just a matter of days or weeks, while others can take significantly longer. For instance, a case that requires filing a lawsuit in court will likely take longer to resolve than one that settles via initial negotiations.

While no personal injury lawyer can guarantee how long your case will take, they should at least be able to fill you in on how it is progressing. If you contact your attorney and they can’t inform you as to the status of your case, it may be time to select another lawyer.

You’ve Discovered a Conflict of Interest With Your Personal Injury Lawyer

Attorneys are obligated to further the best interests of their clients. Sometimes, situations arise where this becomes virtually or literally impossible – these circumstances are called conflicts of interest.

For example, if you were involved in a car accident and the lawyer is already representing the other driver involved in the crash, they could not also represent you without creating a conflict of interest.

If a conflict of interest arises or is discovered in your case, the lawyer likely cannot continue to represent you. There are exceptions to this general rule, but it’s almost always a good idea to seek alternative representation in this type of scenario.

Finding the Right Personal Injury Attorney for Your Case

At the end of the day, what’s most important is that you are adequately compensated for your injuries and other damages. A personal injury lawyer can help you do just that, but choosing the right attorney for your case isn’t always easy. Most personal injury attorneys offer free initial consultations to review your case and provide legal advice.

