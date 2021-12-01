5 Signs You Should Sell Your Home When You Retire

—

Deciding whether to sell your home or retain it when making your retirement plan can be overwhelming. While it may seem economical to retain your home, there are other factors such as maintenance costs and aging you need to consider. In this article, we’ll outline five signs that you should consider selling your home when you retire.

1. You could make a profit

A home is an excellent investment into your financial future. If you hold a lot of equity in your home, you could consider selling it to a reputable company such as Ocean City Development to get a return on your investment and profit. However, ensure that it is a seller’s market in your area to maximize your profit. To determine a seller’s market, you should consider the following conditions:

Decreased length of time homes stay in the market

The increased price of homes in your area

Increased rate of buying and selling homes in your locality

A house similar to yours selling at an impressive price

2. You want to be closer to your family

While distance makes the heart grow fonder, It makes it more difficult for you to spend time with your family. You should consider selling your house if your children or grandchildren live in a different state and you want to move closer to them, especially during your retirement.

However, the decision to sell your house to move closer to your family should not be haste. Ensure that you explore the new location to ascertain that you will have services and amenities dear to you. These could include parks, healthcare facilities, and art scenes, to mention a few.

3. You want to reduce the maintenance costs

You may have bought your home to suit a larger family’s needs, which meant more extra rooms. However, with your children growing up and moving out, a large home becomes more expensive and time-consuming to maintain, along with having higher property taxes. You could consider selling your home to purchase one that is more cost-effective to maintain and with lower taxes.

4. You want a home that can suit your needs

Your current home might have been suitable for a younger you, but as you age and retire, it may have some features and amenities that become a big problem. For instance, stairs could create mobility challenges. While remodeling the home could provide a solution, it could also be too expensive. You should consider selling the home and moving into a house with age-appropriate fixtures and amenities.

5. You want to travel more

Retirement means you have more time to engage in activities that you did not have time to do while working or raising kids, including traveling. However, owning a home can get in the way of your need to explore. You have to arrange for someone to water your flowers, check your mails, cut grass, and clean your home.

Endnote

Owning a home is a significant achievement in life. However, it comes with a lot of responsibilities, especially when you retire. If you are deliberating on whether to sell or retain your home during retirement, look out for these signs to make an informed decision.



