5 Styles of Men’s Glasses We Keep Reaching for in 2022

Practical and stylish, this year’s men’s eyewear trends come in a host of silhouettes, materials, and colors for every age and occasion.

So whether you’re wearing glasses 24/7, for specific tasks, or simply as a stylish accessory, you’ll want to find a pair that’ll serve as an extension of your individual style. And of course, whilst catering to your vision needs and distinct facial features . Life’s too short for boring frames, after all!

So, if you’ve been meaning to switch out your worn-out frames for some fresh ones, keep scrolling to discover this season’s most in-demand styles for your next upgrade:

1. The Classic Oval Silhouette

While oval frames technically are always in style, they’re especially popular in 2022 thanks to a huge revival of vintage-inspired fashion trends.

These particular ones from Mouqy Eyewear feature a classic oval shape and keyhole bridge that gives a nod to James Dean’s favorite glasses back in the 50s—and who wouldn’t want to channel the ‘Rebel Without A Cause’ himself?

Even better: the deep green of this frame is sure to add a refreshing pop of color to any outfit, but is still muted enough to wear in more corporate settings as well.

Mouqy’s Bay Frames

It’s also worth noting that oval frames are super flattering across a wide range of face shapes, and are especially great for softening the angles of a square, triangle or heart-shaped face.

2. Moody Dark Square Frames

Another throwback trend gaining even more momentum this year is anything and everything reminiscent of the 70s—including their eyewear! Whether you favor a bold, oversized silhouette or a more understated frame with a touch of retro, square glasses are sure to elevate your everyday style.

The symmetrical angles effortlessly frame the face while adding definition to one’s features at the same time. Here’s one in a classic tortoiseshell print made from sturdy yet comfortable acetate material (perfect if you’re spending long hours on the computer).

Mouqy’s Billie Frames

In fact, if you find yourself glued to the computer for long hours, this year may be the perfect time to pick up a pair of blue-light blockers. The styles above come in the option of both clear lenses, or blue-light blocking lenses, helping you filter out the harmful blue light that our digital devices emit.

3. Dapper Rectangle Frames

For a fuss-free frame that goes with everything, you really can’t go wrong with a timeless rectangle frame. They look smart and polished no matter what outfit you’re wearing, from the most casual of outfits to your sharpest suit.

Thick-rimmed black glasses are always a popular choice when it comes to rectangle frames, and these matte black ones provide a sleek look that simply brims with highbrow appeal. It’s no wonder these types of frames are go-tos for Hollywood actors with the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Ryan Reynolds, and more!

Mouqy’s Genius frames

4. Minimalist Geometric Frames

If you’re looking for something a bit more eccentric and out-of-the-box, this next frame is for you.

Typically in the form of hexagons, octagons, or a combination of two shapes, geometric frames are definitely for those who love making a bold statement. And because they come in so many different shapes, materials and sizes, you’re sure to find a frame that’ll show off your one-of-a-kind style and personality.

For those trying this trend out for the first time, we recommend opting for a pair of wireframe glasses in a geometric shape for something that’s unique yet understated. The gentle angles of this frame will complement all face shapes too.

Mouqy’s Initiate Frames

5. Classic Top-Gun Aviators

Circling back to resurging 70s trends, last but definitely not the least on this list are classic teardrop aviators. Laid-back and effortlessly cool, we reckon that they’ll look fantastic on all ages and face shapes. Who says you need to be a fighter pilot to sport these?

While retro by nature, these frames get a modern upgrade thanks to contemporary materials and its rich brown hue that’s striking yet easy on the eyes (a great pick if you tend to find black frames a bit too harsh against your complexion).

If you ask us, we can totally see Tom Cruise rocking these in Top Gun: Maverick too.

Mouqy’s Justin Frames

Which style will you pick?

And that concludes our list of all the biggest male eyewear trends to shop this 2022!

For even more classic and current styles, don’t forget to check out Mouqy’s website for high-quality and functional eyewear that doesn’t break the bank. They’ve got a neat virtual-try on feature too, so you can see how all their frames look on you in real-time!

