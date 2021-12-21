5 Sunscreens to Protect Your Baby’s Skin

—

Are you looking for the best baby sunscreen? These baby sunscreens help protect your child from the sun’s dangerous UV rays.

Babies are sensitive, to say the least. As a result, it’s perhaps not unexpected that children require extra sun protection when spending time outside. Although experts advise not to slather sunscreen on a newborn (instead, use umbrellas, canopy strollers, and light blankets to shield them from the sun’s rays), it’s fine to start applying baby-specific sunscreen once your child is six months old.

On the other hand, Is baby sunscreen really that different from adult sunscreens? Baby sunscreens are frequently fragrance-free and only include mineral blocker components like zinc oxide. Getting the maximum available SPF protection because applying sunscreen to children can be tricky. While any sunscreen with an SPF greater than 30 gives very little extra protection in theory, we don’t use nearly as much as we should and certainly don’t reapply as frequently as we should. As a result, the value of the SPF is reduced.

1. Thinkbaby Baby Sunscreen SPF 50+

This zinc oxide-based sunscreen is a dermatologist and parent favorite because of its all-in-one solution, which provides long-lasting UVA and UVB protection as well as an 80-minute water resistance. To nurture your child’s skin, it also includes moisturizing aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba oil, as well as antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E. Unlike similar mineral sunscreens, this sensitive skin-friendly SPF absorbs rapidly and doesn’t leave a sticky white cast or an unpleasant odor on the skin.

Pros

Chemical-free.

Cons

Greasy.

What we like?

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ sunscreen contains zinc oxide and is devoid of oxybenzone, parabens, and phthalates, according to Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital. Thinkbaby’s sunscreen prevents 98 percent of UVB rays and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can take your baby to the pool with confidence.

Weight: 6 oz.

2. Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby SPF 50

The zinc oxide in this product, according to Dr. Zeichner, provides effective sun protection while being mild on delicate skin. This drugstore sunscreen is hypoallergenic, waterproof for up to 80 minutes, and won’t irritate your baby’s eyes. It’s very inexpensive and absorbed fast into the skin.

Pros

Tear-free, priced reasonably

Cons

Thick

What we Like

One of the best baby sunscreens, to prevent the sun’s UV rays, Neutrogena Pure & Free uses zinc oxide (21%). The National Eczema Association awarded it a Seal of Acceptance, much as the formula above. There are no colours, perfumes, parabens, phthalates, or PABA in this delicate product. It’s also tear-free and hypoallergenic, so mums may use it on their baby’s face and body with confidence.

Weight: 3 oz.

3. Aveeno Baby Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

This nutritious baby lotion, which contains SPF 50 and infused with colloidal oatmeal to keep your baby’s fragile skin barrier moisturized, gets Dr. Zeichner’s choice. It also carries the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. It is sweat & resists water for up to 80 minutes.

Pros

It’s cheap and it’s helpful for delicate skin.

Cons

It’s a little sticky at times.

What we like

This non-greasy, non-irritating sunscreen blocks practically all of the sun’s rays. It has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, so you may use it on your child with eczema or highly sensitive skin with confidence. The formula contains oat extract to nourish the skin and zinc oxide from natural sources to protect it. This sunscreen is free of parabens, dyes, perfumes, and phthalates, much like other natural sunscreens.

Weight: 3 oz.

4. Babyganics Mineral-Based Baby Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

This lightweight, fragrance-free product was created by a mother of three and is manufactured with 100 percent non-nano zinc oxide, making it ideal for your baby’s delicate skin. It applies sheer, leaving no white cast behind, and it’s reef-safe and water-resistant for 80 minutes. It may also be used on your child’s face and body, saving you the trouble of lugging many bottles of sunscreen to the beach.

Pros

Water-resistant, and safe for delicate skin.

Cons

Some parents say it’s tough to totally rub in.

What we Like

When you’re slathering sunscreen on your infant all day, you want to make sure it’s one that not only protects her skin from the sun, but also moisturizes it. Shea butter, jojoba oil, and calendula soothe baby’s skin in this fragrance-free sunscreen.

Weight: 3 oz.

5. Sun Bum Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray

This mineral sunscreen spray protects your baby’s scalp from the sun’s damaging rays with its gentle and wide-reaching nozzle. Its hypoallergenic recipe is infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter for added hydration and nutrition, and it comes in a travel-size bottle. This fast-absorbing pick, which has an 80-minute water resistance, may also be used on your baby’s face and body because it’s devoid of scents and other allergens.

Pros

Vegan, fragrance-free, and fast absorbent

Cons

It’s thick and might be difficult to massage in.

What we like

This creamy, lightweight sunscreen with 20% zinc oxide from Sun Bum’s Baby Bum brand has received outstanding reviews. What about the praises that keep coming up? The speed with which the formula seeps into their child’s skin. Unlike some other sunscreens, this one won’t make your baby sticky or oily, which saves you time and allows you and your baby to go back to playing as soon as possible. In addition to being vegan and plant-based, the formula is hypoallergenic and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Weight: 3 oz.

Conclusion

There are thousands of sunscreens on the market, and each company claims to be the finest. Finding the perfect brand as a mother – especially a first-time mom – may be daunting. In this post, we’ll go over some of the things to think about while making your decision, as well as the finest baby sunscreens on the market. Always keep in mind that it’s all about your baby’s health while deciding which lotion or cream to buy.

FAQS

1. Why can’t babies under 6 months use sunscreen?

Ans: Sunscreen should not be used on newborns under the age of six months. The following are some of the reasons why it’s not a good idea: The skin of babies may not be able to keep the chemicals in sunscreen out as well as those of older children and adults. Babies’ skin may be more sensitive and more susceptible to develop rash or discomfort.

2. What sunscreen should not be used on babies?

Ans: Physical or mineral sunscreens (titanium dioxide or zinc oxide) are recommended by pediatricians and dermatologists for young children and anybody with dry skin or eczema. They also advise avoiding using sunscreen that is sprayed on and breathed.

3. Can a 3-month-old wear sunscreen?

Ans: This is because newborns are more susceptible to the negative effects of sunscreen, such as a rash, than adults. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggest that infants and babies less than 6 months be kept away from direct sunlight. Staying in the shade is the greatest way to shield these babies from the sun.

