5 Tips for Keeping Your Car Looking Brand New

—

There are three things every man should have in life, a go to order at the bar, a finely tailored suit and a good looking car. It can be tough however to keep your car looking as good as it did the day it was brand new. Do not fret, we have five sure-fire ways to keep your car looking as fresh as the day you drove it off the lot.

1. Wax

Car wax, most people are familiar with it and it is the backbone of most car detail packages. But what is it? Car wax is typically wax from a natural source such as carnauba, palm wax, or hydrocarbons that is then mixed with solvents and oils to make it a more malleable solution. Wax is all about protection. It is about putting a barrier between your clear coat and the elements. UV rays, rainwater, spray from the roads, it is the job of wax to make sure they don’t damage your car’s paint. Car wax will render your car’s service “hydrophobic,” meaning that it will repel water. Water that contains road grime and dirt will slide off your car rather than resting on it and contaminating your paint. The added benefit of car wax is that it leaves your car with a nice shiny finish, filling in minor imperfections, and revitalizing your car’s color.

2. Ceramic Coating

Enter paint protection for the 21st century, ceramic coating. While car wax is the “OG” of detailing, it has drawbacks. At best wax for protection will last a few months, it is a hard surface for mother nature but not exceptional, and you need to remove the past layer before applying fresh. This is where ceramic coating shines. Ceramic Coating utilizes nanotechnology to form a semi-permanent barrier and protect your paint. The barrier is so strong in fact that it normally lasts a few years. Ceramic coatings are much stronger than a car wax making them better at repelling dirt, grime and water. Also, with the extended life, you will not need to frequently wash and wax your car. Ceramic coating has not, until recently, been accessible to consumers. Take a minute and check out Avalonking’s guide on ceramic coating to get an even more in-depth understanding of what it is and how it can really protect your car.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Clay Bar

One step before applying any type of protectant to your paint is making sure it looks as good as possible and is free from as many contaminants as possible. A clay bar is a resin compound used to pull contaminants from the surface of your car’s paint. Brake dust, rain deposits, bug remains, salt, and other contaminants infiltrate your cars paint robbing it of luster. Detailing clay moves along the surface of your paint and pulls any protruding contaminants out of the paint. The before and after of a good clay bar treatment is fairly astounding and should be done before applying any type of topcoat protectant.

4. Clean the Interior

One of the easiest ways to keep your car looking good is to keep the interior tidy. You do not want to be the guy that goes to leave with the girl and has to pull his dirty gym clothes off the seat. Discard trash, vacuum regularly, and protect it with the plethora of interior products available. It’s easy to do and pays off in spades.

5. Garage

Finally one of the best ways to protect your car and keep it looking new is to keep it out of the elements. Not always an option for everyone, but if you have it utilize your garage. It will protect your car from so much unnecessary damage and really pay off in the long run.

There you have it, the five sure-fire ways to keep your car looking brand new. Set aside an afternoon to get your car back up to spec and feel the added confidence of rolling in a clean ride.

—

This content is sponsored by Anne Davis.

Photo: Shutterstock