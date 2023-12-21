5 Tips That Will Make You Stand Out This Prom Season

Hey there, future Prom Queens!

You survived yet another challenging school year – congratulations! And guess what time it is now? That’s right, it’s prom season, and the excitement can be seen practically buzzing in the air!

But among this excitement, one thing that every girl in the room would want that night is to stand out in the crowd and have the experience of a lifetime. From choosing the perfect prom dress to getting the ideal accessories, it’s all about making a statement.

So, how do you ensure that you’re the one everyone’s talking about? Well, don’t worry, as we’ve got five game-changing tips up our sleeve to make sure that you’re nothing less than the star of the night.

Get ready to paint the town red (or any color you fancy) because this prom, you’re about to own the spotlight like never before!

Play With Colors

Are you a person who likes to wear a black dress wherever you go? If yes, then well, have you thought how monotonous it would have been for people around you to see you in that same color time and again?

Well, now is your chance to break that pattern and try out different colors; maybe you’ll find a color that suits you even more than your evergreen black.

You can try experimenting with bold colors like wine, navy blue, and emerald green or pastel colors like baby blue, lilac, and mint green, based on your preferences. Or you can also go all out by trying out vibrant prints or a sleek metallic dress.

And when you show up on prom in a completely different color than you usually wear, you’re sure to turn some heads up.

Express Yourself

Have you always been a fan of ball gowns, but you never got to wear one? Well, now is your chance!

Prom is more than just a school event; it’s a platform where you can wear the prom dress style of your choice and showcase your style and individuality without your teachers stopping you from wearing something because it’s “too fancy” or “too edgy.”

So, it is time to purchase that long high-slit dress that’s been added to your cart since forever or that two-piece set that you are too shy to wear because you think prom is an event where you can only wear long gowns.

Don’t Wear Over the Top Heels

Prom is all about dancing the night away! But how will you dance freely when you’re wearing those sky-high heels that make even walking a horrendous task?

We know they look great, but it is definitely not the most practical choice. You might look good for the first few minutes, but you may end up taking them off in the middle of the night, especially if you’re not a regular heel wearer.

So, it is recommended that you wear heels that are no more than 3 inches, or you can also opt for block heels that are comparatively more comfortable.

Also, if you’re tall in height, you can wear flats! And what can be more comfortable than a pair of flats, right?

Accessorize

Accessories can make or break a look! Have you ever thought about why many celebrities never step out for major events without proper accessorizing? Well, because that’s the power that accessories hold.

It can also show your individuality while keeping in mind the dress code of the event. For instance, if you’ve always been a tomboy in your school, but the theme of the prom requires you to wear girly dresses, then accessories like a leather jacket or a funky choker can give you an edgy look to showcase your personality.

Well, you can also wear a tiara if you’re aiming to have a Queen moment at your prom!

Own Your Look

Now that you’ve selected your unique outfit and accessorized properly, it’s time to rock the entrance of your prom like a queen. And nothing can beat the entry of a girl who owns her look with full confidence.

Imagine getting all decked up for the big night only to shy away from showing it off at the D-day. Well, if you don’t feel confident enough in the look that you created, then what is the reason for even creating one?

So, enter the venue with confidence and a big smile on your face, and grace everyone with the gorgeous look that you created; we promise you that nobody can stop you from being crowned prom queen.

Ready To Stand Out?

So, are you ready to steal the spotlight this prom season? These tips are your sure-shot way to do that!

So, put on that stunning outfit, accessorize to perfection, and step onto that dance floor with the radiance of a true Prom Queen.

Get set to stand out, create magic, and make this prom a night to remember!

–

Post brought to you by Daisy Bell.

Photo: iStock