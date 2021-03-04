5 Tips To Prepare Your Home For The Winter

—

Preparing your home for winter may not be on your list of urgent things to do right now, but the reality is that the best time to get ready for winter is any season but winter itself. Trust us when we say, a broken-down boiler, burst pipe, or leaking roof is not something you want to deal with during the freezing cold months! Getting ready for winter by doing some basic home maintenance right now will prevent the need for serious and urgent repairs later on when the temperatures drop. Here are our most important winter tips for preparing your home for those long, cold months ahead.

1. Test Your Heating System

Test your entire heating system before the weather gets cold, ideally before October. Even if everything seems to work just fine, make sure you inspect your radiators, filters, heating vents and exhaust vents. If some of your radiators feel cooler at the top than they do on the bottom, bleed them; if any of the exhaust vents are blocked, unblock and clean them. If your heating system needs upgrading, repairing, or replacing, now is the perfect time to do it!

2. Service Your Boiler

To keep your home cozy and your showers always hot, make sure your boiler is serviced every 12 months. The service, which should only ever be done by a Gas Safe registered engineer, will ensure your boiler is running as smoothly, safely, and efficiently as possible. A faulty boiler can be extremely dangerous, so make sure it is carried out correctly by hiring a professional. Aside from inspecting your boiler, flue, and pressure, and cleaning essential parts, the heating engineer should also check for any gas leaks. If your boiler is old, you may wish to consider installing a new system. Websites like Heating Wise provide helpful information on all aspects of boiler maintenance.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Insulate Your Pipes

When exposed to cold weather, water pipes are highly susceptible to freezing and bursting. To keep them safe throughout the entire winter, insulate or lag any exposed pipes you have in uninsulated places, such as in a garage, attic, crawlspace, etc. Before purchasing your foam sheath for insulation though, we recommend closely inspecting your pipes: look for any cracks or holes and seal them before they become a bigger issue. Another winter tip for keeping your pipes in tip-top shape is leaving the heating on and keeping it at a low level even you’re away from home.

4. Inspect Your Roof

The roof should not be overlooked when preparing for winter. Roof slates can get loose throughout the year, which can lead to leaks through autumn and winter. So, before the rainy and snowy weather begins, inspect your roof (or hire someone to do it for you): check for damaged or missing shingles and repair or replace them. Don’t forget to inspect and clean the gutters as well!

5. Draught Proof Your Home

Draughtproofing your doors and windows is a quick and inexpensive way to reduce your heating bills and keep your home warm throughout winter. While you can hire a professional for this task, you can also do it yourself with a little bit of time and effort. For windows that open, you can use draught-proofing strips around the window frame, which come in two types: adhesive foam strips (cheap but nondurable) and metal strips with brushes or wipers (pricier but longer-lasting). To prevent heat from escaping through the external door, fit foam, brush, or wiper strips in the gaps around the edges. You can also purchase a draught excluder for the keyhole!

—

This content is brought to you by Samantha Pierrie.

Photo: Shutterstock