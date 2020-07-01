5 Unusual Pets and How to Care For Them

—

There’s far more to the world of companion animals than just cats and dogs. If you’re looking for something a little bit different then you’re in the right place. Let’s take a look at some unusual, but legal, pets and the basics of how to keep them healthy in your home.

1. Hedgehogs

Fuzzy with a sharp twist. These spiky little guys have been domesticated to some extent, and many people have found them to be great pets.

As long as they’re legal in your area, they actually require little in the way of specialized care. The care is similar to any small mammal: they need a cage, toys, and affection.

They do have some dietary requirements: in the wild hedgehogs primarily eat insects. Their digestive system is meant to handle foods that are high in protein and they even digest the chitin of their prey as part of their normal metabolism. That means a chitin powder is essential, although fiber makes a good substitute.

Their diet is easy enough as long as you follow the above guidelines, and their easy care makes them one of the more accessible exotic pets.

2. Sugar Gliders

Sugar Gliders are an arboreal possum species that spend most of their life in the trees. Their name comes from the fact that they’re able to glide for long distances with the skin on their sides, in a manner similar to gliding mammals like flying squirrels.

They’re highly social, which can make them a challenge to keep. A small group is going to be expensive and require a lot of care, so being able to interact with them regularly is important.

These cute little guys also have some very specific dietary needs. The main problem is they’re prone to calcium deficiencies in captivity, so do your research if you think you’re ready.

They’re an amazing animal, but they also require constant vigilance on your part.

3. Poison Dart Frogs

While many people balk at the idea, Poison Dart Frogs are an amazing creature that are legal to keep in most areas. They’re also among the easier frogs to take care of, a beginner can handle creating their vivarium and keeping them healthy as long as they do the research.

They’re perfectly safe in captivity. Even those that are wild-caught seem to lose their poison after a bit, but it’s much safer (and more ethical) to source them from a captive breeder.

Their diet consists of insects, usually dusted with a calcium supplement to keep the frogs healthy. Many people end up breeding their own food at some point since it’s a low-energy affair. Crickets, in particular, are quite easy to keep and maintain.

You’ll have to pick a species, however, since mixing them isn’t advisable. Some breeders even recommend against mixing different color morphs of the same species.

On the other hand, they make an amazing display. These colorful frogs do well with plants and you can make their home the centerpiece of a room.

4. Ferrets

Oddly enough, ferrets have been around for much of human history. These feisty mustelids have a long history with humans but they’ve often been misunderstood during the last century or so. They’re actually dependent on humans to survive, the risk of a wild population emerging from escaped pets is non-existent.

If you happen to be lucky enough to live somewhere they’re legal? Ferrets are easy to care for. Housing is simple: buy a ferret cage and some bedding. Likewise, you can buy ready-made food for them that will cover their dietary needs.

The trademark “ferret scent” is less of a problem than many people think. Most ferrets have their scent glands removed before they’re sold. They have some odor but it’s not overwhelming in animals that are fixed.

From there? It’s managing their hilarious, and often troublesome, behavior. They love to crawl through things, bounce around at high speeds, and find odd places to sleep. Of course, that’s the fun of keeping a ferret so get used to it!

5. Fennec Fox

The Fennec Fox has gained some popularity in recent years, especially with their adorable wing-like ears. They’re available in some states if you’re willing to put in the work, but it’s not a decision to make lightly.

The Fennec Fox hasn’t really been domesticated. Their similarity to dogs is also rather superficial: foxes aren’t canines and their behavior is vastly different. They’re nocturnal prey animals, expect them to be up at all hours, and easily spooked compared to most household pets.

Their diet is usually a mix of domestic pet foods, greenery, and fruits. You should consult with your exotic animal veterinarian to come to the right conclusion.

Still, for the adventurous soul, it’s hard to be dissuaded. Fennec Foxes can make fine companions, provided that you’re willing to put in the work to keep them healthy and entertained.

