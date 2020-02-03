5 Useful Tips for Outdoor Gardens

—

To be the envy of your neighbors for having a spectacular garden is simple, although, for it, you must know some key ideas to obtain it an easy and economical way, in addition, to know how to decorate your garden is important so that it looks precious.

Having an attractive space outside your home is not the only advantage of these gardens, they also provide air purification, thus breathing a much purer air.

Therefore, after having chosen your resistant outdoor plants to decorate your garden, to know where to place them, the necessary irrigation or how to take care of them are an essential part of the outdoor gardens.

Here are some useful tips for a spectacular outdoor garden that looks beautiful and economical. Shall we go there?

Choose the Right Place for Outdoor Plants

One of the main things to maintain an outdoor garden is to be careful when choosing where to place your plants.

That is to say, you have to take into account which is the best place for the plants of the exterior, for it, thinks that the quantity of sun receives the plants according to where you are going to locate them.

In winter, it is necessary for the plants to take advantage of the greater amount of direct sunlight to keep them healthy, on the contrary, in summer it is necessary to avoid that they receive direct sunlight for many hours so that they do not dry out.

If you have the plants in pots this task is simpler, as they offer you the possibility of moving them according to weather and climate conditions, thus avoiding you having to worry about which plants to put in certain areas of your garden.

And beware of rain! Also, you can not forget the rainfall, to avoid that they are in an area of the garden that has the possibility of flooding when it rains heavily.

One trick is to have the outdoor plants on a place a little higher than the rest of the ground to avoid this risk.

Transplanting Your Outdoor Plants

To make your outdoor plants look prettier, healthier and stronger, it is necessary to transplant plants once a year.

If they are located directly in the soil of the garden I recommend you to do it at the end of autumn, avoiding this way an aggressive sun and taking advantage of the humidity by the rains.

In the case of being in pots is important to take into account that type of plant is because each one needs different care. However, transplanting is essential.

The importance of doing so is to use new soil, fertilized and with a large number of nutrients to get this way that the plant is as healthy as possible.

Pots for outdoor plants

The use of flowerpots is something habitual, but sometimes it is not given the necessary importance at the time of choosing them, thinking only in the aesthetics and the decoration of the garden so that it fits with the style but what happens with the material?

Of course, taking into account the aesthetics of pots is important but the material for outdoor plant pots is essential.

Experts in gardening ensure that ceramic or clay pots are better for filtering irrigation water, avoiding any problem to outdoor plants.

In spite of this great advantage, they are complicated to move from one side to another due to their weight, the reason why I bring you a solution; the plastic flower pots!

These types of pots are lighter, much more economical and also ideal for plants that need high humidity because the plastic material helps retain water.

Outdoor Plant Watering

Irrigation of outdoor plants

To take care of your outdoor garden you have to know that watering is one of the most important parts to achieve it.

In a way, outdoor plants require more attention than indoor plants, this is because you don’t have to water them with the same regularity.

That is to say, in summer it is necessary that you pay more attention to it, throwing water to them two or three times a week to avoid that they wither. In winter there are abundant rainfalls, you don’t have to water them so often so as not to drown them. Simple, isn’t it?

Another feature to take into account in irrigation and that many people overlook is the type of soil, if the soil has a lot of clay the water takes longer to filter therefore you have to be more patient to get the water too deep levels and not stay in the upper parts.

Prune Your Outdoor Plants Frequently

You should take regular care of the general state of your plants, observing their leaves, stems, some kind of fungus or insect to keep them healthy at all times.

The plagues of fungi or insects can be distinguished by the presence of dark spots on the plants.

In addition, outdoor plants need to be pruned regularly to grow strong and healthy, remove their leaves or nuts from time to time.

Keep in mind the type of plant, some need to be pruned in early spring and others during summer.

In short, these tips are basic to have a beautiful outdoor garden, if you follow them regularly you can even save money because you keep your plants healthy in a simple way without having to invest money in cleaning them. What are you waiting for to put them into practice?

This content is brought to you by Mohamed Elhosary.

Image by Đại Trịnh Ngọc from Pixabay