6 Reasons You Should Run a Car Background Check

One of the primary issues when buying a new car is getting a full picture of its history. Not knowing a used car’s full history before purchasing one could easily lead to you accidentally buying a car with mechanical issues, or worse, legal issues!

In this short guide, we’ll be running you through our top 6 reasons why should always run a background check on a used car, before you purchase it!

What is a car background check?

A car background check is essentially a detailed report on everything that there is to know about the car you are looking to purchase including any previous MOT history issues etc. From the more obvious, such as the make and model of a vehicle, to the ownership history, accurate mileage history, MOT history, and much more.

Our top 6 reasons to run a car background check on a used car

1. Has It been stolen?

The 1st point, and probably the most important reason to run a background check on a used car is to determine whether or not it has ever been stolen. Now, the chances of buying a stolen car are probably fairly low, but it is definitely not impossible to imagine!

The worst thing that could happen after buying yourself a new, used car, would be for the police to arrive at your door and seize your new pride and joy on account of it being stolen previously. Not only would you be down a car, but you would also be out of pocket as well!

2. Do you know the true service history?

When buying from a large, commercial car dealer, you can probably be quite confident that what you are told regarding the service history is accurate, or at least, accurate to their knowledge. However, when buying from a private seller, you may find that they are a little less forthcoming or truthful regarding the car’s service history.

By running a car background check you can eliminate all the uncertainty surrounding the service history of a used car. You’ll be able to find out how often it was serviced, and whether it was serviced by the manufacturer or not, to allow you to make a purchase and be confident about its history.

3. What is the actual value?

Another great reason to run a background check on a used car is that it will tell you the car’s actual value. The reason that this is important is that the prices of used cars in the market fluctuates constantly and the chances are that the sellers will be pricing the car at the higher end of the price scale.

A background check will be able to tell you the most recent market value of the car you are looking to buy. You will probably find that most used cars are up for sale for above their real market value, this will ensure that you do not pay well over the true market value. However, on the occasion you find a diamond in the rough, priced below the market value, you know that that is a car to put an offer down on, and quickly!