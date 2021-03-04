6 Space Saving Hacks For Small Homes

—

In this age of space-saving interior innovations, living in a small apartment is no longer an excuse for having a cluttered apartment. You can make the available space work with a little organization and innovation with help from Unclutterer. With these six space-saving hacks for small homes, you’ll soon have an Instagram-worthy, picture-perfect home.

1. Ditch the counter for hanging racks.

There’s something very uncluttered about a cleared countertop. So, rather than stacking goods directly on the counter, installing a hanging bar is better. You can hang the small items like measuring spoons, mugs, and other utensils to save space.

2. Use more hanging shelves.

Anything that gets items off your floor and onto an organised vessel is a lifesaver. That’s why hanging shelves are such an excellent addition to any small living space. Similar to hanging racks, these fixtures naturally don’t take up a whole lot of space. With all that extra ground area, you’ll have a bit more room to play with.

3. Make use of multipurpose furniture.

If you want to save space, then you need to invest in multipurpose furniture. Contrary to popular belief, the foldable couch is not the only type of multipurpose furniture out there. There’s a plethora out there. You can also purchase a convertible chair, a futon, or even a humble side table. What can you do with a side table? Well, it makes a great makeshift dining table. You can also use it as a stool, depending on the design.

4. Paint your walls white.

You may be attracted to deep hues and dull colors, but best believe they’ll do you no good if you live in a small apartment. With brighter colored paint, you’ll let more natural light into the room, which creates the illusion of a bigger space.

It’s best not to choose a color that’s over the top. In other words, if yellow ‘hurts your eyes’, drop it for a calm eggshell hue or beige. This has almost the same effect and will give the illusion that your home is a lot bigger than it is.

5. Mirrors, mirrors, and more mirrors.

Here is another hack that will indeed create the illusion of a bigger room. When you really can’t help how cramped your space is, then a mirror in the right place is all you need to open the room up.

6. Don’t underestimate any empty areas.

In a small home, every little space counts, whether it is an unused cupboard or underneath a wide table. But remember, just because an area hidden doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work with it. So go ahead and hide your hoarded goods under the table to ensure that they’re well arranged and far from reach (and sight).

There are also kitchen cabinets. They’re often the roomiest. So, get in there and store things that are better out of sight. That’ll free up more space for prized items which you just have to show off to visitors.

Soon enough, you’ll even begin to see the benefits of living in a small space.

