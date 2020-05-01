7 Caring Ways to Surprise Her on Her Birthday

—

Sometimes it can be hard to find that special birthday gift for your girlfriend or wife. It doesn’t always have to be something expensive or outrageous. A gift that shows you care about her could be the best gift to surprise her on her birthday.

1. Photo Blankets

A photo blanket is not only a unique gift but a gift that shows you are thinking of her. It’s like putting together a collage of her favorite pictures and having these pictures incorporated into a comfy blanket.

You can choose from different sizes and types of blankets like smooth fleece, Sherpa, or woven photo blankets. You can upload your favorite photos, choose the size and style of blanket, and choose background design and colors.

If you have a lot of photos, you can also have your photo blanket full of pictures on both sides of the blanket. You can add text to your photo blankets like a special birthday message or a caring quote.

2. Spa Treatments

You can surprise her with a spa treatment gift card. A spa is a perfect way to pamper her on her birthday. Spa treatments are popular and can include different treatments like massage, facials, salt glows, pedicures, manicures, and body wraps.

Each spa will offer a menu of treatments. Massages might include deep tissue, Swedish, aromatherapy, reflexology, or hot stone massage. There are just as many facials to choose from like anti-aging, European, deep cleansing, or even LED light therapy.

3. Makeover Gift

Similar to a spa treatment, a makeover is more of a change in appearance. It can involve make-up and cosmetics, a new haircut, or different shoes and clothes.

Changing an appearance doesn’t have to be extreme and it can also be a learning experience. It is a great way to learn new tips about hair care, cosmetics, and new styles in clothes.

4. Beauty Products

Vitamin C serum skincare products are among the most popular today. Vitamin C is important because it helps to prevent the breakdown of collagen and increases its production. In addition to increasing collagen, vitamin C serum can also reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and diminish dark spots.

Using vitamin C serum on the skin works better than eating an orange or other foods high in vitamin C. Applying the serum directly to the skin works quicker and more effectively. This is a thoughtful and caring product that will surprise her on her birthday.

5. Make a Special Dinner

If you are good at cooking one or two meals, you can certainly surprise her on her birthday when she walks in the door with a special birthday meal. Here are 77 quick and easy ideas to get started with.

To make it a special birthday, have the table set with candles, and her favorite wine. If cooking is not your specialty, you can order a catered meal complete with waiters.

6. A Surprise Getaway

Surprise her with a surprise getaway to a beautiful cottage or cabin in the country. Choose a nice quiet location that has good ratings or a place that you know she has always wanted to visit. A birthday present like this will be a complete surprise and show her that you care.

7. Make It Her Day

Maker her day special, and do all the chores she would normally do. This is a caring birthday gift and will show her you do not take her for granted. You will have to do the shopping, cleaning, laundry, and whatever else your wife would normally do.

While you’re making her birthday special, your wife can do whatever she likes. Go to the movies, sleep all day, or she can use the gift card you got her for a day at the spa.

She’s going to cherish you

Show your wife or girlfriend how much you care for them with a caring birthday gift. These 7 caring ways to surprise her on her birthday should give you some wonderful ideas to make her birthday a special day.

