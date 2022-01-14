7 Common Dream Meanings You Should Never Ignore

—

Each person dreams for approximately two hours while sleeping at night. You, like many others, might be wondering if these dreams have a deeper meaning. A lot of folks strongly believe that dreams convey meaningful messages , and that they can reveal our unconscious desires.

Although we dream each night, trying to remember each dream can prove challenging. Sometimes we have a vivid memory of a dream we had, and on other occasions, we have a hazy recollection of a dream. Some often wonder if they have had the same dream on multiple occasions.

But what do certain dreams mean?

1. Being Chased

Being chased in a dream is a very common dream that many people have reported having . While being chased, the person tends to feel anxious, because they are scared that someone or something is chasing after them.

Experts believe that being chased in a dream is a sign that you have been avoiding a person, or an issue in your life. It could also mean that you have been avoiding expressing your emotions.

Almost everyone will dream of being chased at least once in their lifetime. For more information about dreams, check out EverSpiritual .

2. Car Problems

Dreaming of being in a car accident, whether you are inside or outside the vehicle are also extremely common. You might be driving, or you might be a passenger in the car and something goes wrong. If the car goes out of control, or there is an issue with the car, the dream could suddenly turn into a nightmare.

Even if you can’t drive, you might still have this dream. Many believe that it shows that you are powerless over an issue in your life, or that you are about to do something that might have a negative impact in your life. It is your subconscious telling you that you are worried about losing control. It could mean that you are having problems with the following:

Your relationship: if you are having problems with your spouse, a friend or a family member, you might have a dream of being involved in a car crash.

Financial: If you have found yourself in financial difficulties during these unprecedented times, don’t be surprised if you have a dream about a car accident.

Job: If you are worried about your career, or you are worried about losing your job, a dream about being in a car accident is fairly common.

3. Taking an Exam

Even if you haven’t stepped foot inside a school for decades, don’t be surprised if you dream of sitting a school or college examination. A lot of people feel anxious, nervous and worry about failing the exam during the dream.

This dream normally occurs when you are planning something that will cause you stress, like going on a date or preparing for a job interview. These experiences are often similar to sitting an exam because you might be worrying about failing the job interview, or failing to impress your date.

If you are experiencing high levels of anxiety, don’t be surprised if you show up late for the exam, or you don’t have a pen to write down your answers.

4. Dreaming of Dying

If you, or a person close to you passes away in your dream, it could mean a few different things. It could potentially mean that you are doing something for others, and that nobody appreciates you for all the sacrifices you have made for them.

If you lead an unhealthy lifestyle, it could be a wake-up call to encourage you to change your ways. If you feel your unhealthy diet is harming your health, don’t be surprised if you dream about dying.

If you have just given birth, you might have had a dream of your newborn dying. This is a terrible nightmare to have, but it’s more common than you think. Although it’s a scary dream for any parent to have, it’s nothing to worry about. It just shows that the mother is responsible for their child’s safety.

During the ongoing pandemic, families across the globe have been separated. If you dream that your brother or sister passes away, it could suggest that you haven’t spent enough time with them.

5. Missing Teeth

Almost all of us have had a dream about missing or losing teeth. You might find yourself waking up in the morning after the dream checking to see if all your teeth are still there. Some dream that their teeth decay, while sometimes their teeth fall out while opening their mouth.

Our appearance is of vital importance in today’s society, so having a dream about losing teeth can have a terrible impact on the way we see ourselves. People who experience this dream often worry about being unattractive. If you have low self-esteem or you are not happy with your body, then don’t be surprised if you have this dream on a regular basis. It could be a sign that you should take better care of the way you look.

However, if you are satisfied with your appearance, you might still have this dream. Those suffering from stress and anxiety often dream of losing their teeth. Insecurity and excessive worrying is another reason why you might dream of losing your teeth. While having this dream, you might find yourself grinding your teeth.

6. Falling

Have you ever had a dream that you are falling off a cliff, a building or out of an airplane? Don’t worry, you’re not alone . This is very common with people who are worried about their job, their financial position, marital status, or worried about losing something important to them.

However, if the dream is recurring, then it could mean that you have underlying health problems, and that you should go to a medically trained expert for help. If you dream about walking up a flight of stairs, and all of a sudden you fall off the edge, it could be a sign that you have sustained a muscle injury, and that you should go to the hospital for a check-up.

Just like maintaining a healthy diet, we need to get a good night’s sleep every night to stay healthy. If you dream about falling out of the sky, it could mean that you are not getting enough sleep, and that you won’t be alert to protect yourself if something were to happen. If you are feeling mentally and physically drained in your normal life, the dream could be telling you that you need to relax more. To avoid dreaming about falling from the sky, consider making changes to your diet, start exercising and get approximately eight hours of sleep each night.

7. Being Naked

If you are not comfortable with your body, being naked in front of others in a dream won’t be pleasant . This type of dream is bound to make you feel uncomfortable. We are all born naked, if you are naked in your dream, it could be a sign that you are hoping to return to your childhood. Consider asking yourself if the others in the dream are able to see the real you.

The thought of being exposed can be extremely scary for a lot of folks. It could be a sign that you are feeling guilty about something in your life.

—

