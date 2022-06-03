7 Critical Points for Choosing Clinics for Hair Transplantation

—

Hair transplant in Turkey is one of the most popular procedures in cosmetic surgery, especially for men. This field is brimming with clinics that claim to provide you with the best services and natural results to succeed. However, it is not easy to find a highly-qualified one. If you are looking for a clinic for hair plantation in Turkey, you will indeed have two questions:

What criteria should I follow to choose an appropriate clinic for my hair transplant?

How do I find the right hair transplant center and doctor?

Since a hair transplant is a surgical intervention with some risks, finding a reliable hair transplant clinic is crucial and may be a daunting task, especially if you don’t know what type of hair plantation you need. There are masses of institutions and doctors specializing in hair transplantation, but how to choose the right one? Follow these steps, and you’ll figure it out.

1) Appeal to a Medical Tourism Agency

Why do everything yourself if you can turn to specialists who are engaged in the selection of clinics on a daily basis? They know for sure all the pros and cons of clinics, the pitfalls of making an appointment for the procedure, and everything about organizing treatment in other countries.

Try Bookimed. It is a global platform for medical tourism that matches clinics and doctors in more than 40 countries and almost 850 cities worldwide. The most significant advantage of the platform is that the Bookimed service is free for patients. The selection of clinics here is carried out by qualified medical coordinators and will help you organize treatment in the clinic you choose for free.

More than 850 high-quality clinics are represented on the platform. You will definitely choose the right one for yourself from such a variety.

2) Request before/after photos

Be sure to ask the clinic’s representative to provide at least ten before and after photographs of patients who have previously dealt with the local doctors and performed surgery in this facility. Ask the representative about the patient’s country of residence to ensure that the facility is international and can be trusted.

You may have an important question: “What if these are just photos from websites and not real photos of this doctor’s patients?” It is common for good clinics to have their watermark on the photos of their operations.

3) Read patient reviews

The excellent clinics have a database of their patients, which guarantees you periodic follow-up by a doctor in the postoperative phase. Most patients satisfied with the procedure are willing to share this with others. They often write comments and attach their photos so that potential patients can choose the most suitable option for themselves. For example, the Bookimed website has about 4,000 reviews, where patients share real experiences and emotions.

Information about patients’ experiences who share their hair and skin type and color will help you make the right decision and answer questions. All your questions and expectations regarding the operation before and after the procedure.

It is also important to analyze customer reviews, whether the place is suitable, whether old or modern instruments are used, and whether the clinic is licensed and documented by the Ministry of Health. A detailed study of this topic is essential in the final choice. Therefore, before hair plantation, it is necessary to visit the clinic and check that proper hygiene is observed.

4) Confirm the doctor’s specialty and experience with his professional history and certificates

When you choose a clinic, you will definitely be advised which doctor to contact. And at this stage, you need to be very careful. During the consultation, ask the surgeon about the operation and the result, and their skills. Talk to your doctor about his specialty — is s/he a hair transplant surgeon or a general surgeon? Ensure that the surgeon’s primary specialty is hair transplantation and s/he has experience of at least ten years in hair surgery.

Ask the surgeon to show you certificates that confirm their qualifications. Ask the doctor about the training and organizations s/he visits for education and knowledge sharing. Note that a doctor with knowledge of pathology and dermatology plays a crucial role in helping patients with hair loss and baldness and getting the best results from the procedure.

Moreover, the patient’s choice of a doctor familiar with various methods allows the patient to get the best hair transplant solution. Ask your doctor about the number of hair transplant procedures s/he has already performed. This info will increase your confidence level. So if the doctor has less than ten years of experience, you should ask a few questions to make sure s/he knows the different hair plantation methods.

Are grafts removed microscopically or mechanically?

Who will remove the transplants?

What is the role of technicians in this process?

Do you use different hair follicle removal methods?

Are hair follicles cut under a microscope?

Do all technicians use a stereomicroscope?

How long do technicians use microscopes to check follicular units?

5) Technical equipment of the clinic

This criterion plays a critical role. With good modernized equipment, the surgeon can achieve better results in the shortest time, minimize complications and risks of the surgery, and shorten and facilitate the postoperative period. Therefore, every self-respecting clinic constantly updates equipment and introduces new tools to obtain even better results. For example, hair transplant clinics in Turkey are considered among the best in the world. They use innovative devices and techniques that help the patient achieve impressive results quickly without side effects or complications.

6) Hair transplant cost

Cost varies by specialist and clinic, and the price is never the most critical factor in choosing the right hair transplant center. Still, prior knowledge of the future expenses can help determine the suitable options for you and your budget.

If you are looking for the cheapest options without quality loss, pay attention to the clinics in Turkey. The local hair transplant facilities are internationally recognized as the leading in the world. Surgeons here make hundreds of procedures every day, use innovative equipment, and have vast experience and skills. Start searching for the first-rate hair plantation clinic at affordable prices, and you will see that almost all variants are located in Turkey.

7) Hair transplant success rates

The last item on the list, but by no means the least in importance, is the index of the success of operations in a particular clinic. This number shows how many procedures were performed without complications and unpleasant consequences. The higher this indicator, the more the facility can be trusted. The operation success rate may depend on the doctor’s qualification but mainly on you and your adherence to the doctor’s instructions.

