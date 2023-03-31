7 Essential Commands Your Dog Needs to Know

—

When training a pet, you ensure the animal performs a particular action on some of your words or phrases (commands). There are fundamental dog commands that each puppy must learn. With their assistance, you can handle the dog with leather dog collars or leashes and cope with various problems of its behavior. There are circumstances when a command said in time saves a dog’s life (for example, “Leave it!” when attempting to eat something forbidden for animals or “Stop!” in front of the road). Understanding the different basic controls is furthermore necessary for dogs to feel order and understand how to behave.

Here is a list of 7 commands for dogs you should comprehend with your pet.

“Watch me”

When preparing your best dog, it is vital to ensure that his attention is focused on you. That’s what the “Watch me” is for. With its help, the owner attracts the dog’s attention, regardless of distractions and additional irritants. It is very beneficial as a one of the basic commands for dogs for understanding other ones.

“Come”

The team will help you avoid numerous difficult circumstances, good in everyday communication. It should work, for example, when the dog is off the leash, and you want him to come if you need to call her into the house quickly; for games or hugs. Never use it to punish your pet. The animal must have solely positive motivation and be happy approaching a signal. Always reward your dog when he does “Come”!

“Heel”

It is convenient for pacing so the dog does not pull on the leather collar and leash. The pet should calmly walk next to your leg when executing the order. So walks will become more fun and easier, you can socialize with the animal, take it to group classes. The word “heel” can be replaced by another, such as “do not pull.” The main item is that the command is easy to memorize and easy for your pet to comprehend.

“Leave it!”

It is the central rule in training. Preferably, it is needed so that your pet does not take something forbidden into its mouth, which is coming now. You may stop the dog from swallowing something large and harmful or protect a favorite pair of shoes from the bully’s sharp teeth. This signal is best used before the prohibited item enters the dog’s mouth. If you didn’t have time to say “Leave it!” before everything happened, use “drop it!”

“Sit”

This word is one of the main ones people will indeed teach their pets. The command is quite simple. The dog quickly understands it and begins to fulfill it. At the same time, “sit!” plays an important role in managing the dog. For example, an animal cannot sit and jump simultaneously. By teaching your pet to sit on command, you develop endurance in him and wean him from unauthorized jumps. Following the dog commands will help the pet calm down if he is agitated.

“Down!”

Another crucial command related to the main ones. First, it is incompatible with specific undesirable actions of the animal – the dog cannot jump and lie down simultaneously. By training your pet to lie down on command, you get a tool to manage his manners. Secondly, this command helps the pet come to his senses if overexcited.

Based on the “down” command, further training is built. For example, before learning the “place” command, the dog must complete the “down!” order.

“Wait”

When you say “wait!”, the dog stays where it is and doesn’t go anywhere until you let it. It is suitable for preventing your pet from leaping out of the car, at home, or from your couch when you are not ready. It lets your dog know you want him to reach, but a little later, after your permission. The command is similar to the previous one but gives the animal more freedom to execute.

Important Tips to Know

Here are a few general tips:

Feel free to contact the experts. Experienced cynologists or group classes will help you better socialize your pet, as well as aid you understand fundamental and more evolved essential dog commands. Slowly increase the interval between the command and the tip. Use treats and praise only initially until the puppy understands the meaning of a particular command. You can operate a special device – a clicker. If the dog does not react to the order, do not repeat it too long – this will devalue the word, and you will have to devise another one. Change your workout background. If you trained your pet at home, repeat the basic commands for dogs on the street so the puppy understands that commands must be obeyed everywhere, regardless of the place.

