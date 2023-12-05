7 Retro-Style Jumpsuit Outfits That Will Make You Stand Out on Your Date

Wondering what to wear on your next date? We’ve put together a guide of top retro jumpsuits to help you look fabulous on your next date. Below are seven beautiful outfits that easily combine vintage charm with modern style. They range from flirty rompers to elegant palazzo jumpsuits. Let’s delve into the retro jumpsuit world and ensure you stand out, whether you are looking to wow a partner on a first date, attending a girly brunch or heading out on a date night with your significant other.

1.) The Romper:

For a flirty, romantic look, choose a romper in a neutral colour with lots detailing. Perfect for a date on a hot summer night.

2.) The Palazzo Jumpsuit:

For a touch of class, choose a solid-coloured palazzo dress with wide legs. Wear high-heeled shoes with a statement belt to make your waist stand out and elongate your legs.

3.) The Denim Jumpsuit with a Vintage Look:

70’s boho will never go out of fashion. Wide, flared legs give this jumpsuit the classic 70’s look. Easily modernise this jumpsuit using accessories and classic wedge shoes.

4.) A Simple Black Jumpsuit:

You should always have a black jumpsuit in your closet. Pick one with interesting features, like lace inserts or a deep V-neck. Make a statement by adding jewellery or a handbag. Everyone looks great in a basic black jumpsuit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5) The Polka-Dot Jumpsuit from the 1970s:

Who doesn’t love a polka-dot jumpsuit? A true blast from the past. Choose an off-shoulder or halter neck style and wear it with kitten heels and a red lip for a stylish but fun look.

6) The Jumpsuit with the Bohemian Vibe:

For a bohemian look, wear a flowy jumpsuit with floral prints and wide legs. Perfect for a date at the beach, complete the look with a chunky necklace and your favourite sandals.

7) The Beautiful Sequin Jumpsuit:

For that wow factor pick a sequin jumpsuit. Let yourself shine with a short, long-sleeved sparkly jumpsuit and you will have your date eating out of the palm of your hand. Pair with some solid-coloured shoes and a small clutch purse.

Tips and Tricks

Think About Your Accessories: compliment your jumpsuit by coordinating your look with accessories that fit the style, colour and era of your jumpsuit.

compliment your jumpsuit by coordinating your look with that fit the style, colour and era of your jumpsuit. Try Different Haircuts: Complete your look by styling your hair to match the vibe and era of your jumpsuit.

Complete your look by styling your hair to match the vibe and era of your jumpsuit. Functionality and Adaptability: Jumpsuits are both functional and adaptable. Perfect for any occasion and easy to style,

When choosing a jumpsuit don’t be afraid to mix and match styles from different decades to make your look unique. Show off your confidence and own your style. With these retro-style jumpsuits, you can show off your inner fashionista and make your date night truly unique. These outfits are sure to get people’s attention and make an impact, whether you’re going on a casual day trip or to a fancy event in the evening.

–

Post brought to you by Athena King.

Photos: Kevin Malik / pexels, Camila esteves / pexels, Rulo Daila / pexels, João Vítor Heinrichs / pexels, iStock, cottonbro studio / pexels,