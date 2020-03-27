7 Signs That Your Air Conditioner Needs Repair

—

Air conditioners not only keep the inside of your house cool when the sun is at its peak and people are facing the scorching heat outside but also keep the air inside free from dust and germs. Not many people know that efficiently working air conditioners help you breathe clean air and protect you from so many allergens. Air conditioners are available in a wide range and you can purchase your preferred tonnage AC as per the area of the room and cooling preference. But your AC is also a machine and it tends to wear and tear with time if you don’t schedule maintenance timely.

Today we will be discussing such signs which tell you that your air conditioner is not working at its optimal capacity. An air conditioner can malfunction due to many technical as well as human errors. But before going straight to the signs we have tried to create a list including the major issues and the cost so that you can have a better idea about the cost of air conditioner repair and plan your AC repair accordingly.

Service Call – Per Call $75-$200

Thermostat/Control Replacement: $75-$575 for 1 hr

Circuit Breakers, Fuses and Relays Replacement: $75-$325 for 1 hr

AC Capacitor and Contactor Replacement: $125-$375 for 1 hr

AC Circuit Boards Replacement: $125-$625 for 1 hr

Repairing an AC Refrigerant Leak: $175-$1,000 for 2-3 hrs

AC Refrigerant Recharging: $200-$475 for 1-2 hrs

AC Condensing Unit Fan Motor Replacement: $225-$700 for 2 hrs

AC Compressor Replacement: $1,250-$2,500 for 1-3 hrs

Outdoor or Indoor AC Coil Replacement: $2,000-$3,000 for 1-3 hrs

AC/Furnace Drain Clearing and Flush: $85-$225 for 1-2 hrs

AC Condensate Pump Replacement: $270-$500 for 1-2 hrs

Drain Pan Replacement: $225-$600 for 1-2 hrs

Here is a list of some signs which clearly states that your air conditioner or the HVAC unit is not in the best condition and there is some underlying problem that needs repair or part replacement:

Unpleasant Odor: Air conditioners generally blow cool air and that too very hygienic and free from allergens. But when you start to experience weird odor there may be mold in the duct or the unit. If you experience exhaust odor fume it is a sign that your air conditioner is leaking fluids. If you experience gun powder like smell it means there is a problem with the circuit board or the fan motor. If you experience skunk-like odor it could be a gas leak. The bottom line is that any of the weird odors means that your AC is not working in its optimal state and you should contact the repair specialist at the earliest who can suggest to you whether the repair will be sufficient or there is a need to replace the part. Hot Air: Air conditioners are meant to blow cool and healthy air inside the home but if you start to feel that your AC is blowing hot air then it’s a sure sign that something is not right with the compressor or there is a refrigerant leak. The best thing to do at this time is to contact the AC as delaying this issue could mean further damage that could be costly. Noises: Air conditioner working at optimal efficiency works silently and you don’t even notice a sound. But if you start to hear grinding or rattling sounds or unusual noises it could mean many things. Unusual noises coming from the AC could mean broken motor bearings, loose or misaligned parts or there could be some parts needing lubrication. So the moment you start hearing these unusual noises don’t wait until the noises become louder. It’s advised that you should not delay the repairs because the problem would get worse and you might have to replace the unit. Moisture: Moisture is not only bad for roofs and walls but it is equally damaging for your air conditioner. But you have to understand that condensation doesn’t always mean that your air conditioner has broken down. But if you start to see moisture in places where it shouldn’t be present then it’s a sign that something is not right with your air conditioner. Either there is a broken drain that’s causing the moisture or there is a more serious problem like the refrigerant leak. Don’t wait for the situation to get worse as it could cost you a lot more in the repairs. High Electric Bills: Today’s AC comes with energy efficiency rating and depending upon the star rating of your AC if you feel that the average electricity bill is getting higher and higher every month then it’s a cause for concern. If your AC is working at optimal efficiency it will not consume many units but if it starts to work harder than it should be, it will start to consume more energy. More energy consumption means higher electricity bills. So if you analyze your overall house unit consumption and feel that AC is the culprit it’s time to get it repaired. There could be many problems with your AC which is forcing it to work harder. Get it checked to save unwanted electricity bills. Increased Humidity Levels: Remember that the primary job of your AC is to pull the humidity from the air inside your home and make the room humidity free. But if you start to feel that humidity level inside your room is not lowering down and there is water pooling around windows the air inside your home is sticky then it’s a clear sign that your AC is not working at its optimum capacity. Dust Collection Inside the House: Not only your air conditioner provides you cool air inside the house but it also keeps the dust and dirt at bay. But if you notice thick dust collection around the house it could mean that the filters are not working fine. If cleaning the filters doesn’t solve the problem it could mean a bigger problem and it’s time to get it checked from AC repair specialist.

Besides all these, if you notice fluctuating temperatures and if your AC turns itself off after a few short minutes it needs repair. All of the signs mentioned above clearly indicates that you must look for specialist AC repair service in your area. Overlooking all the signs could further worsen the situation and it could lead to costly repairs.

