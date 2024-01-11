7 Things Not to Do After a Bicycle Accident

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Getting into a bicycle accident can be a scary experience. It’s normal to want to get through it as quickly as possible, but the more you rush through the process, the more likely you are to make mistakes.

No matter how major or minor the accident, there are things you shouldn’t do if you want to get back to normal after an accident.

They include:

Do not skip speaking to an attorney

Do not leave the scene

Don’t put off getting medical treatment

Don’t get too friendly with the other party

Don’t post anything about your accident on social media

Do not speak to insurance companies right away

Do not give up on riding your bike

Do Not Skip Speaking to An Attorney

Getting into a bicycle accident may not seem like that big of a deal. In the moment, it can feel like it’s easier to pick up your bike, dust yourself off, and act like nothing happened, but that can be a big mistake.

The journey back to health after a bike collision is made much easier when you talk to an attorney. Even just scheduling a free consultation can be hugely helpful. An attorney can give you advice on how to proceed or tell you if it’s even worth proceeding. You’ll have the best chance of recovering from your accident and getting the compensation you deserve when you have a lawyer in your corner.

Do Not Leave the Scene

Your adrenaline will kick in when you get hit by a car. It can make you feel like you’re fine, so you end up leaving the scene without exchanging any information or calling the police. Days later, you may realize that you actually are injured, but it will be too late.

Don’t leave the scene until you have exchanged personal information with the other party and the police on the scene give you permission to leave. Even if you don’t end up needing the information, you’ll have it just in case you wake up and realize that you need to go to the doctor after all.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t Put Off Getting Medical Treatment

It’s extremely important to seek medical care immediately after an accident . Every state is a little bit different, but each one has a limit for how long you have to get medical care after you have been injured. If you put it off for too long, you might lose your chances of making a recovery in your case.

That means seeing a doctor within a few days of your accident when you know you have been injured, but it also means seeing a doctor even if you don’t think you have been injured. A doctor may find a problem that you didn’t identify yourself.

A doctor can also tell you what to look out for in the days and weeks to come. Some injuries take time to show symptoms, which means you may not attribute them to your accident. But with a visit to your doctor, you’ll know what to look out for, and you’ll have a record of what you discussed. That way you have the option to pursue funds that can help you with medical bills in the future.

Don’t Get Too Friendly With the Other Party

If you’ve been in a bicycle accident, hopefully the other party feels terrible. Even if they don’t, you might feel tempted to apologize. It’s a normal reaction to an uncomfortable situation that we feel we might be at fault for.

Even if you want to apologize, you shouldn’t. You should never admit fault in a car accident , and you shouldn’t do it in a bicycle accident. If you admit fault, you could be forfeiting any compensation you could be entitled to.

It’s best to keep things short and sweet. Exchange information that includes:

Names of the parties involved

Addresses

Telephone numbers

Insurance information

Once that information has been shared, work with the police to answer questions and get information from witnesses, but avoid engaging in a conversation with the other party. It could lead to you saying something incriminating, like how you should have been more careful.

Don’t Post Anything About Your Accident on Social Media

Social media can cause a lot of problems. Posts have been the reason why people have gotten fired from their jobs and partners have separated. It can also be the reason why you don’t get compensated after your accident.

Insurance companies are happy to use anything you post against you. For example, if you claim to be injured but you’re posting pictures of nights out on the town, they can say that your injuries aren’t as bad as you claim. Save yourself the trouble and avoid posting anything until the situation is completely resolved.

Do Not Speak to Insurance Companies Right Away

You have to be careful about what to say to insurers after an accident . It’s easy to mess up and say the wrong thing, and saying the wrong thing could limit your options.

Don’t talk to the other person’s insurer right after the accident, and avoid speaking to your own insurer, if you happen to have cyclists insurance.

Contacting an attorney can be hugely helpful. They can speak to insurers on your behalf. They can also tell you what to say—and what not to say—if you have to talk to them yourself.

Do Not Give Up on Riding Your Bike

Getting into a bicycle accident can be scary enough that you don’t want to ride your bike again, but you shouldn’t let your accident change your riding habits.

Take some time to reflect on your accident and learn what you can do differently next time. Whether that’s wearing your helmet or choosing a more protected route to work, you shouldn’t let an accident keep you from riding your bike.

There are plenty of things you need to do after a bicycle accident, but there are things you shouldn’t do too. Avoid doing the things on this list so you can recover more fully, no matter what your recovery entails.

—

This content is brought to you by Susan Melony.

iStockPhoto