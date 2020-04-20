7 Ways to Enjoy a Better Outdoor Lifestyle

—

The sharp edge of the fresh, cold air hitting your skin, the feeling of little rocks and pebbles crunching away beneath the sole of your shoes, the surreal sight of endless greenery and mountainous terrain- there is not a lot in this world that can give you quite a rush like a once in a lifetime experience outdoors. Considering just how many free hours so many of us have on our hands these days, this is as good a time as any to immerse yourself in nature and seclude yourself with the outdoors. The key is to connect with the environment around you; please maintain a safe distance from people and avoid going to public or crowded spaces. Regardless, here are 7 ways you and your close family can enjoy a better and more connected outdoor lifestyle:

HIKE ON A TRAIL

Put on your joggers, grab a water bottle, and set off to find a trail to hike for a good few hours. Unplug yourself and put away the music for this entire time as well. Walkthrough nature’s offerings and take in the sounds and sights that feel nothing less than a dream. Or better yet: make a habit of going on a morning run and find new tracks every day. Who knows where a path might lead you; you may come across your own little piece of heaven on earth.

DUNK IN A RIVER

If you need a wakeup call, then find a free-flowing river and take a swim in the chillingly fresh waters that are still untouched and pure. The sight of sparkling blue water surrounded by rough terrain, expansive mountains, and lush greenery is quite unbelievable. Not to mention it makes for some amazing photos for your Instagram account.

STARGAZING

If you are feeling a bit existential and want to be reminded of just how grand the wonders of the world truly are, nothing enlightens you quite as a dark night sky lit on fire by millions of glowing stars and dust- literally and metaphorically. Find a secluded open space, lay down a blanket on the grass, and you will find yourself spending hours gazing up at the beauty of the heavens. Read up a bit beforehand to determine which heavenly bodies you will be visualized during this experience.

TIME TO GRILL

Put your outdoor furniture to good use by breaking out your grill and treating your family to some delicious, smoking protein al fresco – a sizzling medley of tender meat, farm-grown chicken, and fresh organic vegetables. Make an event out of it and have each family member bring a small item to turn it into an outdoor feast to remember for years to come.

FIND YOUR FOOD

Speaking of food, why not head out into the woods and hunt for your own little fruits, nuts, and fungi to enjoy a nice afternoon snack out in the open air? Remember to be careful and confirm whether or not an object is safe to eat before you put it in your mouth or stomach. Do a bit of research and preparation regarding the seasonal foods to make this activity even more exciting and fruitful (pun intended!).

BIRDWATCHING

If you want to take this opportunity to explore the truly serene and peaceful side of nature, then take up bird watching as an activity. Grab a pair of binoculars and visualize just how many colorful and diverse creatures are hiding in the sea of green. When you get tired, hang up a hammock between two sturdy trees, and kick back with something cold to sip on as you let your worries fly away.

SPEND THE NIGHT

A great way to allow yourself to get in tune with the nature that surrounds you is to surrender to it when you are at your most vulnerable- during night time. Either find a safe, open meadow or pitch up a little tent on the grounds outside the cabin to spend the night and fall asleep to the gentle lullaby of the crickets. Before naptime, you can enjoy a good time around a campfire with your loved ones.

