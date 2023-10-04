7 Ways to Extend the Life of Your HVAC Unit

—

The HVAC system of a house or a building plays a crucial role in ensuring the inhabitants of the building are comfortable. A house’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning are vital systems, controlling the quality of airflow and the degree of hotness or coldness maintained. The ability to change the ambient temperatures of a house is a luxury indeed, for which we have to thank our HVAC systems and ensure they’re well-kept and appropriately maintained.

Like any other mechanical system, HVAC systems are prone to wear and tear due to abnormal usage and because machines tend to undergo such changes. An HVAC system is a costly endeavor, and it is hard to replace this system once faults begin to appear. Thus, it is important to ensure you have an HVAC warranty that ensures the system is properly maintained and looked out for. In this article, we will look at seven basic tips that can prolong the life of your HVAC system and save you from costly repairs or replacements.

1. Professional Installation:

A professional service installing HVAC systems should be a priority when installing your HVAC system. A professional service has expert technicians who know all the technical aspects of such a tricky installation. They ensure that the installation is top-notch and without errors, ensuring the system will have a long life, given proper care and maintenance.

2. Regular Maintenance:

A professional service can install the perfect HVAC system for your house or office, but the onus of taking care of it falls entirely upon you. Scheduling regular maintenance and inspection checkpoints can considerably increase the system’s life. Depending on the system and expert opinion, you can schedule monthly, six-monthly, or annual checkups based on the system’s needs. Ensure that such inspections are done by professional technicians who can spot flaws or issues in the system.

3. Home Warranties:

Home warranties are a great way to ensure your home systems work in pristine conditions. You can add specific warranties such as an HVAC Warranty in the mix to ensure the costly HVAC system is looked after adequately. Such warranties are an excellent way of ensuring that the system gets periodic checks, and you can take a back seat as the service people themselves will schedule inspections and advise on any issues diagnosed during the inspections.

4. Changing Air Filters / Cleaning:

One of the most important parts to keep your HVAC system in top condition is to replace your air filters according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Depending on the usage and the amount of dust around, they can be changed from anywhere between one to three months. When the environment is dusty, the air filters can get clogged, reducing inflow to the system and hence reducing the functioning of the HVAC system. When it comes to the exterior units of the HVAC system, they may not require changing of filters, but there must be no debris such as leaves, twigs, or grass over them. Also, the outdoor units must be placed where optimal air flow is possible, with no obstructions.

5. Adjust Thermostat Settings:

An adjustable thermostat is an excellent tool to optimize an HVAC system’s use. Reducing the workload on the HVAC system is important to let it perform to its top levels. For example, when you’re in the house, you can set a temperature you’re comfortable with and a lower one when you’re not home. Also, when the weather is not that warm, you can choose a higher temperature to reduce the pressure on the HVAC unit and lower energy bills .

6. Seal Ducts/Insulate Properly:

Air ducts leading to and from the HVAC system are important conduits that transfer fresh air to our homes. Leaky air ducts can waste much of the required air conditioning and thus increase energy bills. For this reason, regular inspections for leaky or damaged ducts must be conducted to ensure the HVAC system is not compromised. Adding insulation items in your home is another way to reduce the high working load on your HVAC system, ensuring its longevity.

7. Avoid Overworking the System:

A general rule of making your HVAC system perform better and achieve longevity is to be mindful of the workload on your HVAC system. Avoid setting extreme temperatures and refrain from frequently switching between heating and cooling modes. Overworking the system can lead to premature wear and tear.

The longevity of your HVAC unit is well within your control if you follow all the tips above. These simple rules can guide you to a longer-lasting HVAC system that will ensure your comfort without overburdening itself. Regular care and maintenance through inspections and scheduled maintenance can help the system stay pristine. Not overworking your HVAC system is the key to avoiding unnecessary wear and tear, thereby increasing longevity.

—

