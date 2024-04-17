8 Best Android Apps to Download Online Websites Videos

With dozens of video downloader apps on the Play Store all claiming to be the “best”, it can get overwhelming trying to decide which one to pick for saving Online websites videos on your Android device. To help cut through the confusion, I compared the top 8 downloader apps based on user reviews and ratings across these key factors:

Download Speed

– How fast can it grab videos for offline viewing?

Format Flexibility

– Does it allow saving videos in MP4, Mp3, and more?

Ease of Use

– Beginner friendly or convoluted and complex?

Extra Features

– Any bonus tools like editors, converters, etc?

Quality Control

– Ability to download HD, 4K, and high audio bitrates?

Price

– Is core functionality free or hidden behind paywalls?

Privacy & Security

– Any shady ads/trackers or safe handling of data?

This detailed guide explores 8 popular and powerful YouTube downloading apps to use .

Apps Supporting YouTube Video Downloads Only

1. P2Download

P2Download is one of the most popular video downloader apps dedicated solely to YouTube. It stands out for offering high-quality 4K downloads, MP3 conversion, and fast saving speeds packaged in an easy to use interface. You can also use it to download from pornhub, facebook,ins…

Features:

Downloads Online websites videos up to 4K UHD quality Extracts and converts Online websites videos into MP3 audio files Built-in browser and search makes finding videos easy Queuing multiple downloads and background downloading

Pros:

Great for downloading 4K Online websites videos Easy to use and intuitive interface Fast download speeds No need for a YouTube account to download

Cons:

Not available on Google Play Store Contains some ads Lacks Chromecast support

Reviews: With over 500 million users, P2Download remains hugely popular for Android users seeking a simple but powerful YouTube downloading solution. It receives over 130,000 5-star reviews praising its speed, quality, and ease of use. Downsides mentioned include the app not being on Google Play and needing to be sideloaded.

2. NewPipe

NewPipe distinguishes itself as an open-source ad-free option focused strictly on downloading Online websites videos. It puts privacy first while still delivering excellent functionality.

Features:

Open-source downloader with no ads/tracking Available directly from F-Droid app store Saves videos privately with no account needs Flexible audio-only downloads

Pros:

Protects privacy for YouTube downloads Clean simple interface Fast and smooth performance Entirely free with no limits

Cons:

Very basic plain interface Lacks many convenience features Can’t sign in to YouTube account

Reviews: With over 1 million installs, NewPipe is praised by Android enthusiasts for providing ethical ad-free YouTube downloading. It keeps things simple but effective. Lack of certain extras is a trade-off some gladly accept for the privacy focus.

3. YouTube Go

YouTube Go provides an official YouTube downloader app made by Google, optimized for cheap phones and struggling networks.

Features:

Allows downloading videos up to 1080p Previews videos before saving data Works well even on 2G networks Light app with small storage needs

Pros:

Save bandwidth by choosing video quality Ensures reliability even on slow networks Download management for storage control Created by Google for optimal YouTube integration

Cons:

Lacks many advanced downloading tools Simple interface lacking customization Does not support 4K or ultra HD quality

Reviews: With 100 million installs, YouTube Go is praised for its smart network-conscious features and reliability bringing official YouTube downloading to any Android globally. While popular in emerging markets, some may still desire more advanced downloader app features.

YouTube Video Downloader Apps With Multiple Site Support

Do you need to download videos from places beyond just YouTube? Then

4. SnapTube

SnapTube expands beyond YouTube by letting you also save videos from 500+ sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more.

Features:

Downloads videos from 500+ streaming sites Edit videos easily with built-in tools Modern and easy-to-navigate interface Huge media library centralizing videos

Pros:

Enormous network of supported sites Video editing and conversion options Smooth polished interface Media recommendations for new finding videos

Cons:

Too many ads and promotions Rather bloated app size Privacy concerns around data collection

Reviews: With over 500 million users, SnapTube earns praise for its breadth of supported sites and slick integrated editing tools enabling quick video edits completely on your device. But its ad-laden experience leads some to seek alternatives.

5. 4K Video Downloader

As implied by the name, 4K Video Downloader specializes in highest-quality YouTube video grabs.

Features:

Downloads Online websites videos up to 4K quality Extracts YouTube video audio into MP3 Chrome extension for browser downloading Dead-simple click-to-download interface

Pros:

Excellemt YouTube 4K video downloader Chome plugin very seamless to use Extremely easy interface for basic needs Additional video format support besides MP4

Cons:

YouTube focus lacks multi-site support Lacks advanced configuration options Confusing mix of free vs paid features

Reviews: With over 15 million installs, 4K Video Downloader makes ultra hi-res YouTube downloading simple. It receives praise for quality and browser integration, though some users desire greater multi-site support and a clearer free vs paid tier separation.

6. aTube Catcher

aTube Catcher goes beyond just downloading by providing robust video conversion and editing tools.

Features:

Downloads videos from YouTube and other major sites Built-in video converter for various formats Basic video editing like trimming Screen recording capabilities

Pros:

Excellent format conversion options Useful video cutting and merging tools Recorded videos can be edited Solid downloading from many sites

Cons:

Dated and cluttered interface Too many bundled plugins/addons Contains some ads

Reviews: With over 300 million downloads to date, aTube Catcher continues holding popularity thanks to its versatility not just downloading but editing and manipulating videos. While it remains rich in features, its interface and bloatware tendencies turn off some modern users.

7. Videoder

Videoder focuses on providing supercharged downloading capabilities from a huge range of streaming sites.

Features:

Downloads from YouTube plus 1000+ streaming sites Multiple connections for ultra fast speeds Extract audio into wide range of formats Dark mode interface to protect eyes

Pros:

Extremely fast downloading harnessing full device capability Unmatched support for niche streaming sites Audio extraction flexibility with ton of formats

Cons:

Busy interface overwhelms some users Too many bundled utilities clutter experience Stability issues on very old Android versions

Reviews: Boasting over 100 million users, Videoder wins praise from power users for pushing Android download speeds to the maximum with support for the widest array of niche sites possible. Less tech-savvy individuals can still feel overwhelmed by the crowded interface.

8. EasyTube

EasyTube stands out for its clean intuitive interface paired with advanced features under the hood.

Features:

Downloads Online websites videos up to 8K Converts clips to MP3, M4A and more Simple pretty interface with ample settings Editor tools for basic cutting and merging

Pros:

One of the best interfaces for novice users Quality optimization testing for each clip Strong format support even handling 8K Additional editor tools besides just downloading

Cons:

Lacks support for niche streaming sites Fairly large app size footprint Occasional bugs around stability

Reviews: With over 10 million downloads and growing quickly, EasyTube wins particular praise for allowing beginners to harness pro downloading power through visual guides and an elegantly simple interface – albeit with room for stability improvements to match its useability strengths.

Conclusion

This comprehensive evaluation reveals the top Android apps for downloading Online websites videos cover a wide spectrum of user needs.

For those seeking absolute simplicity, NewPipe’s open-source ad-free approach priotizes privacy, while YouTube Go optimizes the official YouTube experience for struggling networks with smart previews. Power users prioritizing customization freedom are better served by Videoder’s enormous site support and conversion capabilities, albeit with a dense interface.

Overall though, P2Download stands out as the best all-around YouTube downloader app for most Android users. Its beautiful balance of an easy intuitive interface, robust MP3 audio ripping, chromecast streaming support, and high-quality 4K UHD downloads means there’s little it leaves lacking for the average user.

Sure, niche use cases exist where alternatives shine – and niche sites beyond YouTube are better served by catch-all tools like SnapTube. But finding the ideal middle ground of usability and utility, P2Download hits the sweet spot for everyday Android YouTube downloading needs.

Beyond just YouTube, exploring multi-site supporting apps expands possibilities greatly. From SnapTube’s 500+ site downloads to Videoder’s unparalleled support even reaching obscure streaming platforms, jumping beyond YouTube delivers flexibility but risks simplicity.

Ultimately, deciding between specialized YouTube downloaders vs more versatile catch-all video grabbers depends greatly on individual priorities around sites needed, quality levels, conversion necessities, and interface complexity tolerance. But by revealing these key contrasts between the top app options today, selecting your perfect YouTube video downloader Android match is now far less challenging.

–

