8 Kayaking Activities Men Should Do

Kayaking is a fantastic water sport that is adored by people around the globe. Kayaking involves sailing on water or snow in a kayak.

There is an infinite number of activities that you can do with kayaks. Ranging from fish kayaking to sailing, this watersport offers you a variety of activity choices.

Whether you like surfing, fishing, boating, or sailing, kayaking offers something for everybody.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through 8 different activities that men should do with kayaks. So, you can choose the kayaking activities that suit you.

Enough talking, let’s check out the details.

Different Types of Kayaking Activities for Men

1. Recreational Kayaking

Recreational kayaking is the most basic type of kayaking. This type of kayaking is perfect for people who are looking up to spend a relaxing day in the waters.

As the name suggests, you do this type of kayaking in calm waters for recreational purposes. This sort of kayaking is perfect for men of all ages, especially novice kayakers, who are just getting into this watersport.

Most of the professional kayakers start from this type of kayaking in the beginning.

Recreational kayaking is usually done in calm lakes and gentle rivers. So, you can enjoy your day with the waters.

Wide and stable boats are used for recreational kayaking, as stability is the priority in this type of kayaking. However, you can always use a more customized kayak if a conventional recreational kayak seems boring to you.

2. Tour Kayaking

This type of kayaking involves long-trips from one place to another. It is meant for people who take-up kayaking seriously. A kayaking trip can last from a few hours to several days.

Tour kayaking requires a moderate level of kayaking skills, and more importantly, enough stamina to keep paddling for hours.

Just like recreational kayaking, this type of kayaking adventure is carried out in protected waters.

Touring kayaks are usually long and narrow-shaped. These kayaks can be as long as 20-feet, but usually, they are in the range of 14-18-feet. Also, these kayaks have sealed buckled-heads for superior performance.

The tour kayaking paddles are lightweight. So, you do not get tired of paddling. If you are fond of long-adventures, you won’t regret it.

3. Fish Kayaking

The people in the arctic region used the boats to catch fishes from hard-to-reach areas like in-land lakes, rivers, and arctic oceans.

In the modern age, people treat fish kayaking as an adventurous activity. It’s a highly popular watersport, and the trend is increasing day by day.

Fish kayaking is the best way to combine the adventure of kayaking, with the fun of fishing. The best part, it allows you to catch deep-water fishes that are otherwise hard to catch.

Some kayaks are made explicitly for fishing. A fishing kayak will enhance the fun of your kayaking adventure.

Fishing kayaks are slightly different from your regular kayaks, as they are more comprehensive than the regular kayaks for maximum stability.

Moreover, they are also equipped with attachments, such as fishing rods, and electronic fish-finders.

Summing it up, fish kayaking is perfect for people who want to combine the adventure of kayaking, with the thrill of fishing.

4. White-Water Kayaking

If recreational kayaking is not your thing and looking for something more adventurous, give whitewater kayaking a try, and you won’t regret it.

Unlike touring or recreational kayaking, whitewater or rough water kayaking is a thrilling adventure. In this type of kayaking, you do kayaking in the runner waters, and sometimes on waterfalls too.

It’s an extreme watersport that is not recommended for the faintest of hearts. It would be best if you had proper control over the kayak so that you can maneuver it in any given direction.

There are sub-categories of whitewater kayaking that we will discuss in detail.

Canoe slalom

Canoe slalom which was previously known as whitewater slalom is an extreme water sport. It is a century-old sport that has competitive events across the globe, especially in Europe.

The best thing about slalom is its Olympic recognition. The Olympics acknowledges this water sport, and its championships are held in old-years.

The rules of the Canoe Slalom are reasonably simple and straightforward; you have to cross 18-gates, which are a mixture of upstream and downstream. Besides, there are rocks and other obstacles to hinder the way.

The player who finishes these gates in the best-possible time wins the competition.

There are five different categories in which the players compete, in which three are for men, and two are for women.

Moreover, there are specific criteria to meet for the kayak boats to participate in the competition.

Canoe Freestyle

The canoe freestyle, otherwise known as playboating, is another popular type of whitewater kayaking. In canoe freestyle, the players perform different actions, and move in a flat area, instead of covering a particular length of an area.

That means, unlike the Canoe slalom, which involves traveling from point A to B, you perform actions in a stationary area.

This type of kayaking is similar to skating, surfing, and snowboarding in which players perform actions and moves in an arena.

There is a particular type of kayak used for this purpose. Besides, there is also a competition held for freestyle kayaking, called the rodeo.

Squirt Boating

Squirt boating is another form of whitewater kayaking, in which the paddler stays as low as possible in the water. Hence, providing room for playing different tricks and moves while submerged.

This type of kayaking is not as popular as the other whitewater kayaking types. Still, it’s an excellent watersport to enjoy your day.

Creeking

Creeking is perhaps the most lethal and dangerous form of kayaking. This watersport involves the descending of a kayak from a reasonable distance in low white-waters.

Creeking is usually done at waterfalls and other steep spots in rivers. Hence, it’s a very dangerous sport and requires immense experience and some strong nerves.

There are special Creeking kayaks available in the market, which are specially designed to withstand the rough terrains.

5. Surf Kayaking

If you enjoy surfing, there are good chances that you will love kayak surfing (also called surf-kayaking). Surf kayaking involves surfing on the sea waves using a kayak.

In kayak surfing, the kayaker surfs the waves in his kayak to perform actions.

It’s just another form of surfing in which the surfer uses a kayak instead of a surfing boat. This type of kayaking is not recommended for novice kayakers as it requires advanced kayaking skills.

Surf kayaking is perfect for people who adore sea waves. If you also love the sea waves, give this water sport a try and won’t regret it.

6. Sea Kayaking

Sea Kayaking, as the name suggests, involves kayaking in the sea for a longer period of time. This type of kayaking is immensely popular among people of all ages and genders, as it allows you to get in touch with nature.

Unlike motorboats, kayak allows you to interact with nature. Therefore, this water sports is adored by nature lovers.

The sea kayaks have two sealed bulkheads in the bow and the sterns, as the conditions can turn pretty quickly in the sea.

Sea kayaks are heavy in size and range from 15 to 19 feet. In addition, these kayaks have very lightweight paddles, so you do not get tired.

7. Snow Kayaking

The concept of snow kayaking is not naive. It has been there, and this snow sport is on an ever-increasing up-trend.

On the contrary to live-watersports, in snow kayaking, you descend from a height using either the creek-boat or a playboat.

Although snow kayaking is a pleasure activity, still there are competitive races held, the most popular of them is the Boatercross.

There is the special protective gear used for snow kayaking, which includes gloves, and helmets, etc.

8. Marathon Kayaking

Marathon kayaking, also known as the canoe marathon is a competitive water sport in which kayakers compete with each other on a long-distance sprint. (just like the case with the marathon run).

Inter-marathon kayaking dates back to the 1950s, the British started marathon kayaking, and over the years it spread to the whole world.

The International Canoe Federation has set the distance of 30kms for the marathon. However, there are games that involve much longer distance.

Just like the traditional marathon, a bunch of contestants competes for the marathon kayaking. Often, there are hurdles and different types of obstacles to make it challenging.

Final Verdict

Kayaking is a wonderful water sport that is revered by people around the globe. There are a bunch of kayaking activities that men can do.

We have compiled these activities, so you can choose the right kayaking activity according to your need. In addition, we also have put details about each of the kayaking activities.

Photo: Shutterstock