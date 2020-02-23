8 Quick, Simple and Affordable Gifts for Friends and Family

—

Birthdays, holidays, baby showers, bridal showers, graduations – it feels like there’s always a gift-giving occasion around the corner. Every time you need to buy something for a cherished friend or family member, you want to make sure the person will absolutely adore your gift. But it’s not always easy – sometimes, you’re short on money, and other times, with your hectic lifestyle, you don’t have enough time. So, how do you manage to find the perfect gift, all within a constrained budget and time?

Don’t worry, because I am going to share a list of simple and affordable gifts that will help you put a smile on the face of the receiver, no matter what the occasion.

1. Gift Card

A gift card is probably the safest way to go when you’re stuck choosing a gift. Your beloved will love being able to select whatever they please, rather than receiving a gift they might not even use in the future.

Although a gift card might not seem personal, you can put some thought into it and make it feel very special. Dig around for information about the recipient’s favorite shops, and get them that specific gift card. However, if you’re unsure about the person’s shopping preferences, you can pick a general store that sells a variety of items.

2. Flowers

Flowers don’t always have to be a romantic gesture – they’re a great option for a variety of occasions such as birthdays, bridal showers, Mother’s Day, or even graduation. There are so many fabulous things about gifting flowers, especially being able to create endless bouquet possibilities from so many colors and flower types. You can also personalize this gift effortlessly by choosing colors that you know the receiver will love. Also, add a special hand-written card.

If you don’t have time to create your own bouquet, you can order flowers online and have them delivered to your friend. Search for delivery services in your area, such as flower delivery Sydney, and place your order. Online flower shopping is straightforward, and delivery is usually quick. It’ll be a lovely surprise for your beloved!

3. Movie Tickets

Movie tickets are ideal gifts for the movie buffs in your life. Purchase movie tickets for the local cinema or even a theater, depending on what your recipient likes. Usually, when you buy movie tickets as a gift, the receiver can choose to redeem them for any film that’s currently playing. Another great thing about this gift is that you might be able to find wholesalers for low-priced movie tickets.

4. A Box of Chocolates

Who doesn’t love a delicious box of chocolates? Buy a nicely packed set of chocolates; it’ll be an excellent gift for any occasion. However, be sure to check for any allergies (like nuts ) your recipient may have. Does the person also love wine? Pair the chocolates with a fine bottle of beverage he/she likes and you’ll have an awesome gift combo.

5. Tech Accessories

If your recipient is a techie, look for headphones, cables, adapters, splitters, remotes, charging hubs, Bluetooth speakers, digital clocks – you name it. Even if the person isn’t into such gadgets and gizmos, you can still give them tech accessories to make their life easier. Maybe they’re used to misplace their headphones or have trouble with their run-down analog clock. Get them a cool new gadget that solves their tech issues.

6. Tea and Coffee

A set of tea, coffee, or both is a perfect gift for caffeine-lovers. Put together a box of your recipient’s favorite tea or coffee brands and mix them with tasty nuts, chocolates, or cookies. A quicker way is to buy a pre-made tea and coffee gift set. Creating one yourself will take some time and thought, however, it’ll be a much more affordable option than purchasing a pre-assembled gift set.

7. Gift Basket

Does your friend/ family member love self-care products like scrubs and lotions? Are they into a variety of yummy snacks? Whatever your recipient likes, you can purchase a gift basket and fill it with their absolute favorite items. A personalized gift basket is one of the best gifts you can give because there are so many possibilities.

8. Prepare A Meal

A gift doesn’t always have to be an item, it can be a special experience as well. Food can help you win anyone’s heart, and that’s why I recommend you prepare a good meal for your beloved. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or a hearty breakfast, planning and cooking your recipient’s favorite foods will take some extra effort, but it will be worth it. Also, think about all of the expenses you’ll be saving from dining out.

