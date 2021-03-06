8 Signs Your Loved One Is Not Being Monitored in a Nursing Home

—

It is never easy for a family faced with sending an elderly loved one to a nursing home. But when this decision becomes necessary, it helps to know your loved one is in a safe place. A large part of this safety will mean your loved one is with people who are concerned with their needs.

It helps to research prospective nursing homes thoroughly before your family member moves in, but making a decision does not mean you should ever stop looking for possible signs of neglect. The Pintas legal team suggests families with loved ones take immediate action upon notice of any of the following problems:

Dehydration

Older people often do not feel thirst in the same way they did when they were a little younger. This fact is especially relevant for elderly individuals battling dementia. Dehydration can become a life-threatening problem for your elderly loved one in a matter of days. If your loved one speaks of dizziness, headaches, or feelings of frequent thirst, it is a possible sign of dehydration.

Lost Weight

It may not represent a cause for concern if your loved one loses a little weight when they first move into a nursing home. Residents sometimes need a moment to get used to a new diet and surroundings. However, the staff at a nursing home should monitor this development closely.

A dietician may become necessary to ensure your loved one regains the weight they lost. A nursing home that does not address weight loss for a resident is likely not properly taking care of the person’s basic needs in other ways.

Urinary Tract Infections

UTIs are sometimes a sign of neglect for elderly residents in a nursing home. Time spent in soiled underwear, infrequent bathing practices, and incorrect wiping can all lead to UTIs. Dehydration can also cause infections of the urinary tract.

Falls

Elderly individuals face a higher risk of falls than everyone else. This is one of the reasons they need regular monitoring. If your loved one suffers frequent falls in a nursing home, the staff is not monitoring them closely enough.

Dirty Clothing and Living Areas

A foul smell from the clothes of a nursing home resident is a dead giveaway of insufficient care. The same holds for dirty bedclothes, uncleaned spills, and wastebaskets flowing over with trash. Unsanitary conditions can easily lead to illness for your loved one as well as other nursing home residents. You should notify a staff member whenever a cleanliness issue arises.

Overmedication

The unfortunate truth is that some nursing home staff members will overmedicate their residents to make them easier to manage. Psychotropic medication is known for its ability to bring temporary calmness but is not a long-term treatment option. A family member that is unresponsive or disoriented when you visit them may be receiving more medication than they need.

You should also exercise your right to seek a second opinion if you feel it is necessary. Some of the most commonly overused antipsychotic medications used in nursing homes include:

Abilify

Haldol

Seroquel

Zyprexa

Risperdal

Bedsores

The pressure sores and ulcers that come from laying in bed too long should not become dismissed as normal occurrences in nursing homes. These sores can grow from being a minor irritation to a life-threatening event. You should seek assistance immediately if you notice bedsores on your loved one.

Psychological or Emotional Distress

When your elderly loved one becomes quieter or more withdrawn than is usual for them, it could be a sign of trouble. The same is true for loved ones who do not receive the same joy from activities they once enjoyed.

You should also notify someone if your loved one begins to perform self-soothing activities like nodding their head or rocking back and forth. These are all signs that the nursing home environment is causing your loved one psychological or emotional pain.

