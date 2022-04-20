8 Ways To Enjoy Your Garden More In 2022

—

2022 is here and while it came in like a freight train, it’s not going to slow. By now, only the resolutions with the most conviction remain, and it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll be getting the garden ready for the upcoming growing season. But sometimes even the things we love, like gardening, can grow a little stale or can even start feeling like a chore.

If this might describe how you’ve been feeling about gardening this year, then it’s clear that you need to find one or two ways to enjoy your gardening efforts a bit more. That’s why we’ve made this list of ways that you can get a little more fun out of your garden this year. There are some ideas for every budget and motivation level, so pick one or two, or even one or two per week, and get more out of your growing space in 2022.

Try Some Edibles

If your garden lacks anything you can bring to the table, so to speak, you can try planting some edibles this year. Short-term, low-effort plants to grow that you can get plant starts for pretty easily, are common kitchen herbs. Set aside a few square feet somewhere nearby the house for a kitchen garden, where you can have herbs and hot peppers.

For larger areas, you can add tomato plants relatively easily and have a supply of tomatoes to use in your recipes. Potatoes are also great low-effort, high-reward plants that can fill unused spaces and produce the beloved starchy vegetable. For those that look for long-term rewards, investing in some fruit and berry trees and bushes can grow some delicious fruits, but will take several years to begin producing.

Change It Up

One of the big reasons that things we love start to lose their luster is because we get used to them and take them for granted. By making changes to your garden, either small changes like adding or changing plants, or bigger changes like relocating a raised bed, you can change how you interact with that garden.

If you can’t think of anything new to do to your garden, pick up some patio furniture for home 2022 and set it up in a different way or with a different focal point. Try putting some larger plants in containers, and moving them around from time to time, to spontaneously change your environment.

Go Native

Research plants that are native to your area, and see if you can include them in your gardening. Not only do native plants have the evolutionary adaptations to survive easier in areas they are adapted to, but the local wildlife has also developed a reliance on them. Invasive species not only spread and reduce available resources for native plants but often they harm local fauna as well.

Spoil Your Tools

Be sure you keep your tools in top shape throughout the season by keeping them clean, dry, and oil when necessary. This makes the eventually unavoidable chores much easier to tolerate because you won’t have to fight with dirty or rusty equipment to get things done.

Clean pruners to prevent the accumulation of decayed matter on the blades and reduce the risk of infection during pruning. Make sure that any tools used for cutting are kept sharp and oiled, this will ensure that they function well, and will help keep them rust-free. This is also an opportunity to designate a space for tool storage that can have an organized layout.

Learn Your Tiny Flowers

The first flowers of the season will be popping up soon, and if you garden, being able to identify the local tiny flowers can give you an early edge in the season. Primarily, you’ll be able to tell which ones are small, native, beneficial flowers and which ones signal an early-season weed. This is an opportunity to watch your garden wake up before you even put your starts in the ground.

Take Care Of Your Pollinators

Lots of plants will draw pollinators to your garden, but some species ensure they become repeat customers. These are called “host plants” and they are often primary or ideal food sources for pollinators, and will sometimes even serve as a place for the pollinator larvae to begin their first stages of life. For example, each different type of butterfly will have a particular plant that they will lay their eggs on, like milkweed.

Get The Scoop On Your Dirt

Many people are essentially flying blind when it comes to soil amendments, and this can cause subpar garden results. If you haven’t already, have your soil tested. Not one of the test kits from the hardware store, either, take a sample of your soil and call your local conservation department and find out where you can have it tested. This can give you valuable insight into what your soil needs, both nutritionally as well as physically to improve its consistency.

Get Social

Join local gardening groups, either in person or via social media, and go to the meetings or swaps that they have. Even if you don’t buy anything, you will build a network of gardening friends that can add greatly to the enjoyment of your garden. In some cases, members may even offer some of their extra seeds or starts for other members who may want or need them. Swapping and trading are not uncommon, and that can expose you to growing things that might be out of your normal experience.

Enjoy Your Garden More In 2022

There are countless ways that you can squeeze a little more enjoyment out of your garden this year. Whether you’re working with a big garden budget or are looking for ways that won’t cost you a dime, there is something on our list for you and your garden. Remember not to stress too much about it, the point is to have fun, just do what you can when you can, and before you know it you’ll be getting more out of your garden.

—

This content is brought to you by Mary Forest.

iStockPhoto