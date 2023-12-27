—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

Owning a vehicle provides great comfort and convenience for traveling. However, with rising inflation, insurance premiums for cars and bikes have shot up substantially, burning a hole in the commoner’s pocket.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, insurance is legally mandatory in India. However, you can smartly optimize the costs by following some handy tips. Learn 9 clever ways to slash your car and bike insurance premium payouts.

1. Compare Online Quotes

The foremost step is to compare bike and car insurance online quotes from multiple providers through online insurance platforms and aggregators. Obtain quotes at the time of purchase and when your policy is up for renewal.

It helps spot the insurer offering optimal coverage at the lowest premium. No need to stick to the same company out of unquestioning loyalty if another provider offers better rates.

2. Claim No Claim Bonus

Every claim-free year earns you No Claim Bonus (NCB) discounts on your car/bike insurance renewal. The discount percentage rises yearly if no claims are made during the policy tenure. To accumulate high NCB, avoid raising minor claims that are smaller in amount compared to the NCB earned. However, do not skip making claims in case of major damage just to earn NCB discounts.

3. Choose Third Party Insurance Policy

The Motor Vehicles Act requires third-party insurance coverage for cars and two-wheelers. It covers legal liabilities related to third-party damages – physical injury or property damage caused to someone other than the insured person. Vehicle owners can optimize two wheeler insurance costs smartly by opting for third-party coverage for aging vehicles.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Increase the Voluntary Deductible

A deductible is paid out-of-pocket by the policyholder before the insurance coverage kicks in during a valid claim. The deductible amount ranges from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5000 for car and bike insurance. Opting for a higher voluntary deductible lowers the insurer’s risk exposure, bringing down the premium.

5. Restrict Policy Add-Ons

Vehicle insurance policies come loaded with various add-on covers, providing additional features and enhancing coverage. But the premium costs shoot up in tandem with each add-on selected. Evaluate the need for each add-on benefit like zero depreciation, engine protector, etc., and pay only for those providing maximum value.

6. Purchase Cover from the Same Insurer

Buying numerous insurance policies from the same provider fetches attractive loyalty discounts, helping reduce overall costs. If you already have health or other insurance, consider buying vehicle coverage from the same insurer. Make use of relevant combo offers or loyalty points to minimize premium payouts.

7. Opt For Limited Coverage Plans For Old Vehicles

For cars and bikes older than 5 years, opt for only third-party liability plans instead of costly comprehensive policies. Limited plans cover legal liabilities related to damage caused to a third party during any accident while lowering premium costs substantially.

8. Install Anti-Theft Devices

Insurers offer attractive discounts on installing anti-theft alarms, immobilizers, tracking systems, etc., approved by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India). This is because securing your vehicle with safety devices reduces the insurer’s risk of theft and burglary. Hence, they reward policyholders opting for additional safety equipment by reducing premium costs.

9. Maintain Safe Driving Habits

Insurance companies analyze policyholders’ driving patterns by fitting telematics devices in vehicles. Safe driving practices like adhering to speed limits, traffic rules, etc., help secure special discounts from insurers through customized, app-based policies. However, rash driving will have the opposite premium hike effect.

Conclusion

With rising vehicle costs, adequate insurance is a must for financial safety. While you cannot avoid paying premiums, adopting the above methods helps optimize payouts smartly without compromising coverage. Find the right balance between policy coverage and premium costs for peace of mind.

Stay adequately insured and breathe easy while enjoying the pleasant rides of life!

—

This content is brought to you by Md Badshah Ansari

Photo Source