9 Popular Types of Mattresses Used by Americans

The mattress industry is a multi-billion dollar economic mover, with the US accounting for about a quarter of global sales. As of 2020, Americans spent close to $7 billion on new mattresses to replace their aging beds, address sleep issues, and promote optimum health. You may be wondering about the most popular types of mattresses Americans use. Here are the top nine.

1. Innerspring Mattresses

The innerspring mattress continues to be popular not only among Americans but worldwide, despite being invented in 1871. It accounts for 32% of American mattress sales and 67% of global sales. People love it because of its bouncy nature, with kids turning it into an instant trampoline.

Its biggest draw is the mattress’s exceptional body support. Heavyweight persons and people with back pain prefer this mattress over any other type. It also has excellent edge retention, keeping you on the bed at all times and preventing fall-related injuries.

Spring mattresses are one of the most affordable and can come in different firmness levels, making them an appealing bed for most families. You can choose the right mattress that will not cause you back pain.

2. Memory Foam Mattress

Fast-catching up to innerspring mattresses are memory foam mattresses. These beds’ fundamental material – the memory foam – has been around since the 1970s, being a product of NASA research on improving crash-worthy gadgets.

About one in five (22%) American families use memory foam mattresses because of their phenomenal blend of comfort and body support. The mattress conforms to body contours, relieving pressure and providing optimal body support. It is the preferred mattress for side sleepers and restless sleepers.

Memory foam mattresses are efficient in absorbing movement. They have excellent motion isolation properties. You can sleep soundly and peacefully, regardless of how ‘active’ your partner is in his sleep.

3. Polyurethane Foam

Memory foam mattresses provide exceptional body contouring and comfort. Unfortunately, they are pretty expensive. Going neck-and-neck with memory foam mattresses for second place is the polyurethane foam mattress.

Polyfoam mattresses are as springy and bouncy as innerspring mattresses. They come in three grades: regular-grade polyfoam, high-density polyfoam, and high-resiliency polyfoam. The latter is the most expensive of polyfoam mattresses, offering optimum comfort.

Very few manufacturers produce polyfoam mattresses as standalone beds. Most companies add polyfoam as a comfort layer for other mattress types, such as innerspring mattresses.

4. Latex Mattresses

Latex mattresses made of natural or synthetic rubber combine innerspring mattresses’ bounciness and body support characteristics with memory foam mattresses’ comfort. John Boyd Dunlop worked with E.A. Murphy in the 1920s to produce the world’s first latex mattress in 1931.

Between two and five percent of Americans use latex mattresses, perhaps because they believe these beds have an outdated design. However, it remains a popular choice for those who have back pain or tenderness in certain body parts.

People love latex mattresses because they do not get that sinking feeling whenever they lie on their beds. It ensures better quality sleep and promotes more efficient body-mind restoration and regeneration.

5. Hybrid Mattresses

Hybrid mattresses are growing in popularity because of their excellent combination of plush comfort and exceptional support. The majority of hybrids feature an innerspring base, a middle polyfoam mattress, and a memory foam top. Other brands add gel-infused foam to improve the mattress’s cooling characteristics.

Because of the inclusion of multiple mattress materials in a single bed, hybrid mattresses are a bit expensive. That is why few American families buy them, accounting for about two to four percent of mattress sales.

Hybrid beds come in different firmness levels, giving you the flexibility to choose between comfort and body support.

6. Pillow Top Mattresses

A popular mattress option today is the pillow top mattress. It is famous for the unparalleled comfort and body support it provides, especially if it has an innerspring base. Most folks describe the experience as sleeping on a fluffy cloud.

Pillow tops have an extra padded layer for optimum softness and comfort. You will fall asleep faster and sleep deeper with this mattress than any other type. It also distributes weight evenly, improving overall sleep quality by relieving pressure points.

Pillow tops are perfect for hot sleepers because they do not retain body heat. They are more affordable options, too.

7. Gel-infused Mattresses

Some people look at gel-infused mattresses as a memory foam subset. Interestingly, about 18% of all American foam mattress owners use gel-infused foam technology because of its exceptional cooling characteristics.

Gel-infused foam mattresses retain the memory foam’s body-conforming characteristics, making it an excellent choice for side sleepers. Since it has excellent core body temperature regulation, it is also ideal for hot sleepers.

Most manufacturers incorporate gel beads into their memory foam to provide optimum cooling comfort. Others swirl the liquid gel into the memory foam. Still, some companies prefer to add cooling gel to the mattress’s topmost comfort layer.

8. Air Mattresses

Most people think of air mattresses as ideal only during summertime or when you have sleepover guests. However, high-end air mattresses are popular because they provide the bouncy feel of innerspring mattresses while affording you optimal body support.

Instead of coils, these mattresses have air-filled chambers. Many hospitals use these mattresses for spinal cord injury patients. The soft and cushiony nature of air minimizes pressure on bony prominences, giving the person optimum comfort amidst body pain and tenderness.

High-end air mattresses allow you to customize the firmness of its sections. You can have a firmer surface on your side and a less firm surface on your partner’s.

9. Water Mattresses

Ancient Persians invented the first water bed in 3600 BC. They stitched several goatskin panels to make a large bed and filled it with water for use by the Persian royalty. The ancient Persians also used the mattress for caring for their elderly, ensuring more comfortable sleep.

While it is not as popular as innerspring, memory foam, and polyfoam, a water mattress remains an excellent choice for hot sleepers and back sleepers. It is perfect for relieving pressure points.

The only downside is that it has poor motion isolation.

Manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of mattress innovation with more customizable, comfortable, and supportive products. While memory foam and latex continue to gain a substantial following, innerspring mattresses remain the most popular type of mattresses used by Americans.

