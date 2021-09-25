A Guide to The History of Harley Street

—

Today, even the mere mention of Harley Street evokes a certain image; it is now a symbol of private medical practices that offer unmatched healthcare. Without a doubt, one of the reasons for its considerable fame is the distinction from the National Health Service (NHS).

While the NHS offers treatment funded by taxes, Harley Street has become internationally renowned for its high-quality private clinics. Moreover, the unique concentration of clinics, hospitals, and more than 3,000 specialists and doctors in such a relatively small area adds to its prominence.

A Brief History of Harley Street

Edward Harley got married to a wealthy heiress and ended up inheriting a part of London’s Marylebone area. The couple planned to turn the land into an outstanding set of buildings in 1719, and this led to Harley Street being created and named so.

In the subsequent centuries, from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s, doctors started arriving since Harley Street offered grand yet affordable buildings. They were ideal for professionals to have their practice on the ground floor and the family in the floors above. The street thus thrived on its medical reputation from the mid-1900s moving forwards.

You will probably recognize one of these famous names:

– Florence Nightingale, a pioneer, and founder of modern nursing, worked at the Institute for the Care of Sick Gentlewomen in the early 1850s prior to leaving to go work in the Crimean War.

– Joseph Merrick, who was also known as the Elephant Man, was admitted to London Hospital located on Harley Street back in 1886. He actually stayed there as a patient until he died at the age of 27.

– Lionel Logue, King George VI’s speech therapist, started practicing at Harley Street in 1924. King George VI who had a stutter, started speech therapy with Logue to help cure it in 1926.

Why Go Private?

Initially, it may appear strange that even though the NHS offers medical services at no additional cost to the patient, individuals still choose to go private.

A study by Market & Opinion Research International (MORI), however, indicates that more patients prefer the increased confidentiality and privacy offered by private clinics and doctors. Many are also convinced by the abundance of state-of-the-art equipment and technology that Harley Street offers, which overshadows that provided by the NHS.

Specialization in Harley Street

The other key characteristic that makes Harley Street so famous is the abundance of specialists in operation. While a handful of private GPs are available to patients, the clinics along with their employees focus mainly on specific medical issues, such as laser eye surgery or oncology.

Such a situation is simply unmatched in world medicine, which is why Harley Street consequently projects an image of having the ability to reliably and thoroughly solve any medical problem that a patient may bring to it.

Historical Reasons

Harley Street’s fame also has some historical precedents. The location was unsurprisingly a major attraction to employees in the late 18th Century and early 19th Century. Located in relative proximity to some of the most important railway stations in London, such as Paddington and Kings Cross, Harley Street was and is still highly accessible.

It consequently attracted doctors that needed to remain in their clinics for most of the day without ever leaving and then being able to easily commute.

Celebrity Endorsement

Some of history’s most celebrated surgeons and doctors have practices in Harley Street, including Sir Henry Thompson that achieved international fame after operating on the King of Brussels to remove kidney stones. Such acts by Harley Street employees allowed it to acquire the reputation it enjoys today for everything from gynecology to hair transplant.

Similarly, today’s obsession with celebrities has contributed further to Harley Street’s reputation since some of the most famous people in the world have used its facilities.

Fact 1:

Harley Street is named after Edward Harley the second Earl of Oxford with many of the roads named after him and his family. He started building the houses on Harley Street and surrounding streets, such as Cavendish Square in 1715. Upon his death, his daughter inherited his estate and later got married to the Duke of Portland that the nearby Portland Street is named after.

Fact 2:

The Walden family owns Harley Street and it is the Howard de Walden Estate that manages it.

Fact 3:

Cavendish Square became a prestigious location for the consulting rooms of physicians after an appeal in the mid-19th Century and doctors started colonizing the southern end of Harley Street to be close to the square.

Fact 4:

In 1873, the Medical Society of London opened in Chandos Street, followed by the Royal Society of Medicine in Wimpole Street in 1912 and remained there ever since.

Fact 5:

Harley Street has accommodated several famous celebrities and medical professionals such as:

Sir Joseph Lister, who was a pioneer in antiseptic surgery. He lived at 12 Park Crescent, which is just around the corner from Harley Street. It was Lister that promoted the idea of sterile surgery, which made surgery safer for patients and led to a reduction in post-operative infections.

Florence Nightingale moved to Harley Street in 1853 to become superintendent of a gentlewoman’s nursing home situated at No. 1 Harley Street.

Lionel Logue, a speech therapist based in 146 Harley Street treated King George VI for severe stammering. The King’s Speech, which is a film based on the story, was filmed at the nearby Portland Place.

Stephen Hawking also sought help in Harley Street after being diagnosed with a motor neuron disease.

Fact 6:

Back in 1860, only about 20 medical practices existed on Harley Street. During the Georgian period, about 200 doctors were based in Harley Street. Today, however, there are over 5,000 medical specialists that operate out of what’s known as the Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA).

Fact 7:

Sir Frederick Tevez, who was based at the street, performed the first-ever appendectomy in the world, to save the life of Edward VII just prior to his coronation.

Fact 8:

It is a well-known fact that Harley Street is perceived by clients as the go-to place for the best healthcare professionals and over 10 percent of Harley Street clients travel from abroad to receive treatment there.

