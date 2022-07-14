Accessorize Your Teeth With Internet’s Latest Viral Sensation, ‘Swarovski Gems’

—

A smile can speak a thousand words. No matter what the situation may be or where you are, a smile goes a long way. Have you ever noticed people coming back from work, students going home from their classes, some might have had a heartbreak or people might be visiting a sick relative in the hospital; in short, everyone is fighting their own battles. Yet, a simple smile can actually make someone’s day or make them feel that they are not alone. This is the power of a smile.

Since humanity exists, most of our social interactions are based on a simple smile. We can communicate so many messages by passing on a smile. This is one thing that we just don’t want to let go of in our lives. Now just imagine something as important as a smile is one of your best features too. We all want sparkling white teeth or flashy smiles that can turn heads and impress people. With time, mostly due to our dietary choices, we tend to lose that luster and whiteness of our teeth. And at times, we tend to think that we will never get our white teeth back. However, that’s not true. Discoloration of teeth is just a part of life and can be managed with proper care and treatment. Nevertheless, people have gone a step ahead and made their smiles even flashier.

Flaunting your pearly whites has taken on a whole new meaning with the recent revival of tooth gems, mainly Swarovski Gems. It is one of the biggest beauty trends, but it is definitely not a new phenomenon. Anthropological records show teeth experts back in the Mayan Empire decorated teeth with jade, gold, and turquoise. We have heard of Emperors and leaders getting gem teeth as a display of their affluence or power.

After centuries, the trend has picked up pace once again. Take a look at social media and you will come across groups of people, including A-list actors and celebrities, signing up for teeth gems as a style statement. It is the new trend that has taken over.

Instead of a mouthful of precious metal, tooth gems are usually a single or a few delicate multi-colored gems or diamonds that are bonded individually to the teeth. Laser Glow Spa is one place that is offering professional services in Swarovski Gems on your teeth to decorate your white pearls and make your smile even more beautiful.

They use a painless method to install the gems without drilling and what is great about it is that it lasts up to four months or even more, if well taken care of. If you feel like getting rid of the gems after a few days, you can always come to Laser Glow Spa and get them removed. Above all, it is done by a dental hygienist, so you don’t even have to worry about the health or hygiene of your teeth. The entire process is professional and pain-free.

Along with this, the variety is spectacular. From small to mid-sized gems, the colors it gives off while you smile are breathtaking. They have 2-carat diamonds in 22K yellow gold or 18K white gold capsules, so you have the choice to pick what you like the most. Get a whitening treatment along with the Swarovski Gems, and you are bound to get ultra-high shine and sparkle in your teeth.

Tooth gems can trap plaque and create places for stray food particles and harmful bacteria to hide. Hence it is essential to keep the gems clean and, most importantly, practice good oral hygiene in order to avoid gum inflammation, decay, or other dental issues. Alongside regular flossing, expert dentists advise brushing twice a day with a non-abrasive toothpaste and soft bristle sonic toothbrush as the vibration offers a deeper clean and dislodges food stuck to the gemstone. The bottom line is if you go to a professional to install Swarovski Gems, and as long as you are taking proper care of your teeth, there are minimal risks involved in gem teeth.

Laser Glow Swarovski tooth gems add more character to your style and are a less invasive way to make a statement than a tattoo. Besides, they make your most attractive feature, your smile, even more noticeable. If you are someone who wants to stand out amongst the crowd and love all that bling, Swarovski tooth gems are just the thing for you.

